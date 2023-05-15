NinaData Partners With PubMatic On Cookieless Ad Solutions For Publishers & Brands

NinaData has partnered with PubMatic to integrate its intent-based audience segments with PubMatic’s Connect Platform to let media buyers reach in-market consumers with privacy-safe, personalised advertising messages.

With third-party cookies dying a protracted but inevitable death, and a decline in the number of consumers consenting to online tracking, advertisers and publishers need new data-driven, cookieless solutions that can make up for declining addressability.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PubMatic and bring our contextual targeting capabilities to more advertisers and publishers via PubMatic’s Connect platform. This new integration combines our buying intent targeting with PubMatic’s tools and enables advertisers to automate and streamline the ad buying process at scale,” said Markus Bäckström, COO of NinaData.

“PubMatic’s demonstrated commitment to data-driven, privacy-first solutions was a key driver of this partnership.”

The NinaData buying intent platform is a near real-time contextual data platform for driving in-moment online results for brands. Using purpose-built AI for semantic content analysis, NinaData builds sustainable data value and insights for brands and content owners.

“By bringing together a portfolio of partners that offer industry-leading data solutions, such as NinaData, Connect offers media buyers seamless access to a multitude of targeting options designed to meet the needs of today’s privacy-centric marketers,” said Mark Williams, senior director, audience and data solutions, PubMatic.

“Together, we are delivering high-performing contextual ads that drive results for advertisers and publishers while protecting consumer privacy.”