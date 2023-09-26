Monday TV Ratings: Brownlow Proves Big Winner For Seven, While Viewers Say No To Q+A’s Heated Voice Debate

The coverage of last night’s annual Brownlow Medal again proved a winner for broadcaster Seven, reaching 905,000 for the presentation (won by the Brisbane Lions’ Lachie Neal), while 585,000 tuned in for the famous pre-medal frock-fest red carpet.

The coverage aired at prime in the AFL-playing states and on 7Mate in Sydney and Brisbane.

Unsurprisingly, this was bad news for The Block that took a hit with 628,000 and 10’s Masked Singer that posted 459,000 and saw Shane Warne’s daughter, Summer, outed at the ‘Bad Avocado’.

Have You Been Paying Attention? rallied to 472,000.

Meanwhile, there were reports of fireworks as the ABC’s gabfest Q+A debated the merits of the Voice. Unsurprisingly, Larissa Baldwin-Roberts from left-wing activist group GetUp! didn’t see eye-to-eye with Liberal senator Paul Scarr and things descended into an unfortunate case of one-upmanship.

Alas, only 183,00 tuned in to watch the scuffle, making Q+A the 33rd most watched show of the night.

Seven easily won Monday with 41.2 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was a distant second with 23.6 per cent. 10 stole third with 15.4 per cent, the ABC did 14.8 per cent and SBS had a disaster with just 5.1 per cent. SBS’ best was its World News with just 127,000, making it the 43rd most watched show of the night.

In other highlights, Seven’s 6pm bulletin (936,000) saw off Nine’s (763,000). ACA managed 763,000.

In the battle of the quiz shows, The Chase (544,000) beat Hot Seat (404,000). And Home And Away did 378,000.

For breakfast, Sunrise (204,000) saw off rivals Today (175,000). While some 206,000 poor saps got up to watch the Wallabies-Wales match on Nine at 5am.

Other doers for the ABC included its 7pm news (591,000), Australian Story (505,000), 7.30 (461,000), Four Corners (390,000) and Media Watch (382,000).