Tuesday TV Ratings: The Block Wins Entertainment, But Seven Nails The Night

Proving a strange up-and-down trend in TV numbers, The Block was down again last night but still managed to claim the ttile of top watched entertainment show.

Scotty and the crew pulled 626,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers.

That left arch rival MKR with 563,000.

However, Seven still won Tuesday with 32.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 27.8 per cent, ABC had 16.8 per cent. 10 did 15.3 per cent and SBS had to settle for 7.4 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of the night with 914,000. Nine’s bulletin had 713,000 and ACA did 669,000.

Over at 10, its standouts were The Cheap Seats (325,000) and The Project (284,000).

In the battle of the afternoon game shows, The Chase did well with 547,000 and Hot Seat did 328,000. Home And Away posted 432,000.

The ABC’s evening went a lot like this – 7pm news (584,000), 7.30 (426,000), Kitchen Cabinet (327,000) and The Whiteley Art Scandal (253,000).