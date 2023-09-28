Wednesday TV Ratings: Hard Work For The Inspired Unemployed

From the episodes B&T has seen, 10’s The Inspired Unemployed Practical Jokers proved a surprisingly good belly laugh, albeit with a heavy dose of schoolboy humour.

Based on the globally successful Impractical Jokers series in the US, sadly the Aussie effort can’t manage to find an audience at a time when comedy is doing pretty well for network chiefs.

Airing at a reasonable time slot of 8.30, last night’s episode could only muster 218,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers. Which hopefully is not a signal for content chiefs to eschew more daring comedy shows.

Yet again, it was The Block-MKR conga that dominated Wednesday. The Block taking the honours 619,000 to MKR’s 575,000.

Seven won the night with 30.3 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels) thanks namely to its 6pm news (845,000), The Chase (483,000) and Home And Away (423,000).

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (204,000) had its way with Today (166,000).

Nine was second with 28.3 per cent. It did that with its 6pm news (735,000), ACA (599,000), Hot Seat (345,000) and Tipping Point (241,0000.

10 narrowly took third with 17.2 per cent. Its standouts were Thank God You’re Here (463,000) and The Project (313,000).

The ABC did 16.2 per cent with its night running this way – 7pm news (520,000), Hard Quiz (477,000), 7.30 (447,000) and Mother And Son (258,000).

That left SBS in fifth spot and a neat eight per cent. Its best was its World News (143,000) and Bettany Hughes: Treasures Of Ancient Turkey (118,000).