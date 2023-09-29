Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win

It was a win for Seven last night with staple shows Home and Away, The Chase and Seven News helping it secure a 30.4 per cent audience share, nudging ahead of Nine’s 27.8 per cent.

The Chase was the top entertainment show of the night with 462,000 metro viewers signing up to watch, meanwhile, Seven News was the most-watched news show of the night with 797,000 metro viewers.

Home and Away pulled in 392,000 metro viewers.

Thursday night’s The Front Bar pulled in 445,000 metro viewers as fans turned in for the final episode of the season.

It came just in front of Network 10’s Gogglebox which had 435,000 metro views.

Following Seven and Nine, the ABC pulled in an audience share of 16.5 per cent, followed by Network 10 with 16.3 per cent and SBS with 9.0 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.8% 30.4% 16.3% 16.5% 9.0%