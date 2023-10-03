Monday TV Ratings: The Block Beef Helps Nine To A Win

The drama continued to escalate on Nine’s The Block last night, with this year’s mean girls finally turning on each other.

Contestants Leah and Kristy have long been criticised by viewers for their treatment of the other contestants on the show, with many accusing them of “bullying”.

After finding herself on the receiving end of Kristy’s wrath, Leah started to question her friend’s behaviour.

“I have had a chance this week to come to the realisation this week that words are hurting and jokes are going too far,” she said. “I have really noticed a level of inappropriateness.”

Whilst it looked like bad news for the catty duo, things were looking good for Nine.

The Block was the most-watched show of last night with a total of 716,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

In entertainment, this was followed by Seven’s My Kitchen Rules which pulled in 540,000 metro viewers. Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? had 502,000 metro views and The Masked Singer pulled in 477,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the night with 30.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.9 per cent, Network 10 with 17.3 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent and SBS with 6.3 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.6% 28.9% 17.3% 16.9% 6.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 884,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 849,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 746,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 721,000 5 THE BLOCK -MON Nine Network 716,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 683,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 588,000 8 MY KITCHEN RULES – MON Seven Network 540,000 9 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 502,000 10 THE MASKED SINGER AUSTRALIA – REVEAL Network 10 477,000