Monday TV Ratings: The Block Beef Helps Nine To A Win
The drama continued to escalate on Nine’s The Block last night, with this year’s mean girls finally turning on each other.
Contestants Leah and Kristy have long been criticised by viewers for their treatment of the other contestants on the show, with many accusing them of “bullying”.
After finding herself on the receiving end of Kristy’s wrath, Leah started to question her friend’s behaviour.
“I have had a chance this week to come to the realisation this week that words are hurting and jokes are going too far,” she said. “I have really noticed a level of inappropriateness.”
Whilst it looked like bad news for the catty duo, things were looking good for Nine.
The Block was the most-watched show of last night with a total of 716,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.
In entertainment, this was followed by Seven’s My Kitchen Rules which pulled in 540,000 metro viewers. Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? had 502,000 metro views and The Masked Singer pulled in 477,000 metro views.
Overall Nine won the night with 30.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.9 per cent, Network 10 with 17.3 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent and SBS with 6.3 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|30.6%
|28.9%
|17.3%
|16.9%
|6.3%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|884,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|849,000
|3
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|746,000
|4
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|721,000
|5
|THE BLOCK -MON
|Nine Network
|716,000
|6
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|683,000
|7
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|588,000
|8
|MY KITCHEN RULES – MON
|Seven Network
|540,000
|9
|HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?
|Network 10
|502,000
|10
|THE MASKED SINGER AUSTRALIA – REVEAL
|Network 10
|477,000
Latest News
The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!
As they say, the early bird gets the worm. But rest assured you won't get worms with this juicy budget ticket offer.
Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley
Grab the tissues! B&T does warn this will be a tough read. But you can lighten the load at the GoFundMe link.
The Best Clients Are The Ones That Don’t Know What They Want
Ben Skelsey (lead image) is APAC managing director at global creative consultancy Huge. In this guest post, Skelsey takes a long look at the current state of the client-agency relationship and offers some exciting options… We’ve all been there: The client wants a new campaign, a new website, a new widget, and your team thinks […]
B&T Awards The Work: Programming Data Driven Marketing
Gone are the days where the ECD chose which exotic location he (and yes it always was a he) wanted to go.
Heinz Delivers Masterclass In Reactive Marketing After Viral Taylor Swift Photo
Still didn't get Tay Tay tickets after four days chained to your computer? Quell the inner rage with this latest.
Amazon’s Global Media Account Goes To Pitch
Move over Taylor Swift or Kamahl at your local RSL, Amazon's global media pitch just became the hottest ticket in town.
Youi Launches A Full Brand Refresh With New Campaign
Sadly, it would appear the woman who saved $54 at Youi & bought new boots has gone to the great ad graveyard in the sky.
Strength To Give Launches “There’s No One Like Me” National Brand Campaign, Via Supersolid
The Australian Bone Marrow Donor Registry has released its first campaign for its public-facing brand, Strength to Give, led by independent creative agency Supersolid. The nationwide effort aims to address the critical shortage of stem cell donors in Australia by recruiting three per cent of the eligible donor population aged 18-35. For many critically ill […]
Urgent Campaign ‘Another One Fights the Dust’ Calls Tradies To Fight Against Silica Dust Via Ogilvy
B&T is putting our serious pants on here and happy to support any campaign that helps improve worker's safety.
Who’s In The Money This Month? Find Out With B&T’s Best Performing Agencies!!
It's gold, silver & bronze for September's best agencies! And if there were actual medals, they'd be a Lindt chocolate.
Network 10’s Rod Prosser Gives B&T The Scoop On All-New Gladiators
Rod Prosser stops short of saying 10's Gladiator reboot has serious "perve factor". But it's not stopped B&T saying it.
Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First
Is programmatic your game? Then there's lots of lessons here. And there's little to be had if it's not your game.
Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova
Kellogg’s Australia has rebranded to Kellanova. Still standing by its old "hook 'em with sugar" marketing strategy.
Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping
B&T's unsure if the new RBA governor Michele Bullock reads B&T, but she'd probably not care for this inflationary read.
Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement
Who'd even want to be the world's richest person judging by the seemingly daily headaches you have to contend with?
Jimmy Rees Brings His Comedic Charms To New Audible Campaign Via Emotive
Much like hating on vegans, cinnamon, Harold from Neighbours & Christmas generally, is Jimmy Rees universally loved?
Nielsen Probed Grand Final Fans – Pies Supporters Are “Affluent”, Penrith Fans Love A Cruise!
New data reveals the likes of the grand final supporters. And it's tissues for Broncos & Lions fans after the weekend.
Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready
Generative AI strategy consultancy, GEN8, is poised to reshape the way businesses, marketers, and agencies work as it officially enters the market. GEN8 provides generative AI strategy, training and governance advisory to complex teams across APAC; turning new ways of working into new cutting-edge advantages. Soft-launching in May, inaugural clients include Grab, Southeast Asia’s super […]
TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network
Australia’s leading Transit Media specialist, TorchMedia, has today announced the expansion of its premium Canberra Light Rail portfolio, growing from five to nine stations covering the city’s entire light rail network.
Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen
Brands that could definitely do with an executive drag queen include Rio Tinto, Qantas & the Reserve Bank of Australia.
South Australia Shows The Nation How To Travel In Latest Tourism Campaign Via Fuller
SA Tourism enlists Lenny Kravitz's 'Are you gonna go my way?' for latest tourist push. As in the song, not actual Lenny.
Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season
Spotify has signed Spotify Original podcast, The Inspired Unemployed, for another season. Since launching the podcast with Spotify in 2021, the unstoppable duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, have continued to bring a weekly dose of banter, humorous yarns, and raw and vulnerable conversations to the Spotify airwaves. Making their mark in the entertainment industry, the […]
Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show
Get ready for a night of entertainment and nostalgia as WSFM’s beloved Breakfast duo, Jonesy & Amanda, commemorate an incredible 18 years on air together with a special iHeartLIVE event, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda.” This exciting, one-off stage show will take place on Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 7:00 PM at the Sydney […]
Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars
Don't let Celine's greatest on the office stereo fool you, when B&T rocks hard, we do it with Rolling Stone magazine.
OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign
You certainly can't dispute the cavalcade of stars in this new work. Well, you will if you have zero interest in sport.
Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer
Publicis names Maurice Riley as new chief data office. Also welcome addition to office pub trivia team.
Val Morgan Gives Brands The Chance To Cash In On Taylor Swift Tour
Sure, B&T may have wasted three days of our lives failing to get Tay Tay tickets, but we're now moving past the hate.
Friday Trivia Time!
Sure, hardly any of you actually did it last week, but B&T set to persevere with our new adland trivia thingamabob.
KISS’s Paul Stanley Snubs Natalie Barr’s Rude Joke On Sunrise
Sometimes struggle to connect with your father? Watching KISS's performance at the AFL tomorrow may possibly help.
Live News Report Catches Shoplifter In Store During Interview About SHOPLIFTING!
B&T retains a very moral viewpoint about shoplifting. Food in the work fridge, however, an entirely different matter.
The Monkeys Launches New Platform & Campaign For View.com.au
Prefer your ads with a dash of humour over woke virtual signalling? Ready the guffaws for this Monkeys latest.
B&T Awards The Work: Best CTV Campaign Now Showing
B&T struggled with the concept of connected TV for some time. We continually pointed to the power cord and frowned.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win
Thursday night TV viewing even quieter in the absence of any footy. In fact, you could hear a pin drop over at the SBS.
Universal Music Wins BWS’ Music Strategy & Creative Activation
Yes, B&T's in our local BWS almost daily, but rest assured it's merely to report the latest in retail marketing & POS.
Disney+ Follow Netflix In Password Crackdown
Are you a SVOD password sharer? Well, it appears your generous/contract breaking ways are coming home to roost.
Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research
B&T loves nothing more than adland working for the greater good. Not that it's in anyway helped the YES campaign.