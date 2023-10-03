Monday TV Ratings: The Block Beef Helps Nine To A Win

Monday TV Ratings: The Block Beef Helps Nine To A Win
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The drama continued to escalate on Nine’s The Block last night, with this year’s mean girls finally turning on each other.

Contestants Leah and Kristy have long been criticised by viewers for their treatment of the other contestants on the show, with many accusing them of “bullying”.

After finding herself on the receiving end of Kristy’s wrath, Leah started to question her friend’s behaviour.

“I have had a chance this week to come to the realisation this week that words are hurting and jokes are going too far,” she said. “I have really noticed a level of inappropriateness.”

Whilst it looked like bad news for the catty duo, things were looking good for Nine.

The Block was the most-watched show of last night with a total of 716,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

In entertainment, this was followed by Seven’s My Kitchen Rules which pulled in 540,000 metro viewers. Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? had 502,000 metro views and The Masked Singer pulled in 477,000 metro views.

Overall Nine won the night with 30.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.9 per cent, Network 10 with 17.3 per cent, the ABC with 16.9 per cent and SBS with 6.3 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.6%28.9%17.3%16.9%6.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network884,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network849,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network746,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network721,000
5THE BLOCK -MONNine Network716,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network683,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV588,000
8MY KITCHEN RULES – MONSeven Network540,000
9HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10502,000
10THE MASKED SINGER AUSTRALIA – REVEALNetwork 10477,000



Nine The Block

