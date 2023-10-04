Tuesday TV Ratings: MKR Crowns Winners But Misses Out To The Block

Seven’s My Kitchen Rules crowned its winners last night with Radha and Prabha emerging victorious with their spicy fish recipe.

A total of 637,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the final of the cooking show. This was not enough to win the entertainment crown, however, with Nine’s house renovation show The Block picking up a total of 692,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Seven’s Home and Away picked up 492,000 metro views, and The Chase Australia had 489,000 metro views.

Nine’s Hot Seat picked up 380,000 metro views, whilst ABC’s Kitchen Cabinet picked up 368,000 metro views. ABC’s Old People’s Home For Teenagers picked up 332,000 metro views.

Network 10’s The Project picked up 314,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 32.7 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.9 per cent of views, the ABC with 16.5 per cent, Network 10 with 15.7 per cent of views and SBS with 6.1 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.9% 32.7% 15.7% 16.5% 6.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 887,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 884,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 807,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 805,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 714,000 6 THE BLOCK -TUE Nine Network 692,000 7 MY KITCHEN RULES – GRAND FINAL Seven Network 637,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 576,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 492,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 489,000