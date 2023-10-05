Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK

The Amazing Race Australia returned to TV last night with a slew of celebrities taking part.

This season sees 11 celebrities race across the globe with their loved ones in the hope of winning a whopping $100,000. In the first episode, they took on the bustling streets of New Delhi.

The show launched to 486,000 metro views, putting it second only to Nine’s The Block which pulled in a total of 589,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, the penultimate episode of Seven’s The Voice pulled in 304,000 metro viewers.

A total of 470,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Hard Quiz on the ABC and 459,000 watched The Chase on Seven.

Overall Nine won the night with 29.0 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 26.9 per cent, Network 10 with 18.7 per cent, the ABC with 17.8 per cent and SBS with 7.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.0% 26.9% 18.7% 17.8% 7.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 818,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 810,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 730,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 704,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 671,000 6 THE BLOCK -WED Nine Network 589,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 537,000 8 THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA: CELEBRITY – LAUNCH N Network 10 486,000 9 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 470,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 459,000