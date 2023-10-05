Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The Amazing Race Australia returned to TV last night with a slew of celebrities taking part.

This season sees 11 celebrities race across the globe with their loved ones in the hope of winning a whopping $100,000. In the first episode, they took on the bustling streets of New Delhi.

The show launched to 486,000 metro views, putting it second only to Nine’s The Block which pulled in a total of 589,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, the penultimate episode of Seven’s The Voice pulled in 304,000 metro viewers.

A total of 470,000 metro viewers signed up to watch Hard Quiz on the ABC and 459,000 watched The Chase  on Seven.

Overall Nine won the night with 29.0 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 26.9 per cent, Network 10 with 18.7 per cent, the ABC with 17.8 per cent and SBS with 7.6 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.0%26.9%18.7%17.8%7.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network818,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network810,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network730,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network704,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network671,000
6THE BLOCK -WEDNine Network589,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV537,000
8THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA: CELEBRITY – LAUNCH NNetwork 10486,000
9HARD QUIZ S8-EVABC TV470,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network459,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

network 10 TV Ratings

Latest News

Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3
  • Marketing

Out Of Home Industry Reports Record Growth In Q3

The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 14.6 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2023, reporting $283.3 million, up from $247.2 million for the same quarter in 2022. Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 57.9 […]

Rearview shot of a young businesswoman looking out from a large window in the office
  • Marketing

Huge Announces ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024’ in New Annual Issue

Huge today announces the publication of Huge Moves Volume 2, defining the most important moves in business for C-Suite readers, before they become the new normal. In its annual print issue, Huge reveals the ‘10 Huge Moves for 2024,’ a collection of original long-form magazine articles featuring exclusive, hi-profile interviews, original photography, and custom data analysis […]

Venture Below The Surface With Penfolds New Oceanic Thematic
  • Marketing

Venture Below The Surface With Penfolds New Oceanic Thematic

Penfolds is delving into the world of deep-sea exploration with the launch of its second global thematic – ‘Venture Beyond 2023’. This undiscovered territory opens a new world of playful experiences and immersive activations, designed to engage and ignite the imagination of luxury consumers around the world. Penfolds chief marketing officer, Kristy Keyte said: “We […]

Brisbane Unites In Community Event To Support First Nations People Via Publicis
  • Marketing

Brisbane Unites In Community Event To Support First Nations People Via Publicis

Brisbane’s diverse multicultural community will come together in solidarity with its First Nations people as part of a unique community event in Brisbane this Saturday, October 7. An initiative of not-for-profit Reconciliation Queensland, the event is receiving widespread support from across the city’s vibrant multicultural communities, along with support from organisations Queensland Community Alliance, Quandamooka […]

London, England, United Kingdom - October 4, 2013: A man dressed as Spiderman leans against a lantern in the street at Camden Town during a resting break. His job is to pose with children to be photographed in exchange for a tip. Camden Town is a very crowded area and Spiderman is one of the most popular fiction superheroe coming from american culture.
  • Marketing

Sony Interactive Entertainment Debuts New Spot For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

To celebrate the launch of the PlayStation 5 video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to debut its new cinematic spot for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, will face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other […]

TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney
  • Marketing

TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney

Get ready for TikTok’s For You Page to come to life as TikTok Australia announces its House of Music Discovery at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. Enter into a world of music discovery and rediscovery as TikTok Australia takes over the eccentric cultural hub, Pleasures Playhouse, on Wednesday, 18 October. TikTok’s House of Music Discovery will […]

Shift 20 Initiative Launches Campaign For People With Visual Disabilities Via Special
  • Media

Shift 20 Initiative Launches Campaign For People With Visual Disabilities Via Special

As part of the Shift 20 Initiative, Special and JCDecaux, unveiled an Out-of-Home braille campaign for AAMI, designed to empower individuals with low vision or blindness who read braille. The Shift 20 Initiative, which launched last week, is a coalition of leading brands together with the Dylan Alcott Foundation, focused on increasing disability representation, inclusion […]

The Australian Parliament House, the meeting place of the Parliament of Australia at twilight,, night. Capital Hill, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia
  • Marketing

Omnicom Media Group Australia Deepens Partnership With The T!LT Agency in Canberra

Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has announced today that it has deepened its strategic partnership with The T!LT Agency in Canberra. As part of this alliance, T!LT’s existing clients and team members will closely collaborate with the OMD Australia community, and have leverage to the breadth of capabilities across OMGA. The T!LT Agency was founded […]

Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up
  • Media

Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up

Located in the heart of the SXSW Sydney precinct in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, Seven House will host a packed program of unmissable speakers, workshops and experiences set to ignite conversations and change the way the industry thinks about audience connection and content. From 16 to 20 October, the Seven House will invite advertisers, agencies and brands to experience […]

Spotify Challenges Audible With Launch Of Premium Audiobooks
  • Media

Spotify Challenges Audible With Launch Of Premium Audiobooks

Spotify is entering the audiobook market with the launch of Premium Audiobooks –  a catalogue of 150,000 audiobooks now available for up to 15 hours of listening per month. Launching first in Australia and the UK, the introduction of Premium Audiobooks shows Spotify‘s evolution as a platform. Last month it also launched an AI-powered DJ feature […]

The Woolmark Company Calls Time On Misleading Product Names
  • Marketing

The Woolmark Company Calls Time On Misleading Product Names

The Woolmark Company launches new ‘Filter by Fabric’ initiative to end confusion surrounding misleading and ambiguous product descriptions, urging all fashion brands, retailers, publishers and content creators to commit to clear, honest product names that accurately communicate fabric composition. The campaign also encourages consumers to ‘Filter by Fabric’ when shopping, focusing on the fabric’s impact […]