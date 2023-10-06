Thursday TV Ratings: The Block Helps Nine To A Narrow Win

Nine’s The Block helped the network scoop a narrow win last night. A total of 499,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the renovation show – making it the most-watched entertainment show of Thursday night.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which picked up 450,000 metro views. This was followed by Network 10’s Gogglebox which had 430,000 metro views and The Amazing Race which had 429,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Foreign Correspondent picked up 312,000 metro views and Grand Designs picked up 294,000 metro views.

Nine won the night with a 26.7 per cent audience share, followed by Seven with a 26.5 per cent audience share, Network 10 with a 20.7 per cent audience share, the ABC with a 16.4 per cent audience share and SBS with a 9.7 per cent share.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.7% 26.5% 20.7% 16.4% 9.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 782,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 774,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 700,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 674,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 561,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 505,000 7 THE BLOCK -THU Nine Network 499,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 450,000 9 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 430,000 10 THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA: CELEBRITY THURS Network 10 429,000