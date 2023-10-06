Thursday TV Ratings: The Block Helps Nine To A Narrow Win

Sofia Geraghty
Nine’s The Block helped the network scoop a narrow win last night. A total of 499,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the renovation show – making it the most-watched entertainment show of Thursday night.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase which picked up 450,000 metro views. This was followed by Network 10’s Gogglebox which had 430,000 metro views and The Amazing Race which had 429,000 metro views.

The ABC’s Foreign Correspondent picked up 312,000 metro views and Grand Designs picked up 294,000 metro views.

Nine won the night with a 26.7 per cent audience share, followed by Seven with a 26.5 per cent audience share, Network 10 with a 20.7 per cent audience share, the ABC with a 16.4 per cent audience share and SBS with a 9.7 per cent share.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.7%26.5%20.7%16.4%9.7%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network782,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network774,000
3NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network700,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network674,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network561,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV505,000
7THE BLOCK -THUNine Network499,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network450,000
9GOGGLEBOXNetwork 10430,000
10THE AMAZING RACE AUSTRALIA: CELEBRITY THURSNetwork 10429,000



Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo

