Mamamia Puts Travel And Health Front And Centre At Upfronts

Female-focused content mega house Mamamia announced a slew of new content offerings at its upfronts held in Pyrmont this morning.

Mamamia Outloud hosts Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens left audience members with no doubt (just in case they had any), that Mamamia knows what it is doing when it comes to women.

They also left no doubt about the financial importance of reaching them.

The trio revealed that consumers of Mamamia have an average income that is 27 per cent more than the average household and (for Gen Y and Gen X) 2/3rds of the household budgets are still operated by women.

Surprisingly, they found that in nearly all spending areas – entertainment, alcohol, food, and clothes – women make the vast majority of the decisions. The only area where shared decision-making prevailed was in home renovation.

Whilst the dreaded cost of living crisis (is there a more depressing phrase?!) was a worry for much of their audience, there are still two areas where women are prepared to splurge: travel and health.

Coincidentally, these are two of the areas that Mamamia is expanding into.

They are launching Travel Concierge – a travel content hub featuring recommendations as well as hot tips such as how to get everything into your suitcase.

Mamamia is also launching a fitness app called Move. A million miles from fitness apps focused on shaming and blaming, Move is a workout app coming from a place of self-love and doing things for your body that feel good.

Other highlights included a string of new podcasts focused on topics that are either taboo or frankly, not talked about enough.

This includes a podcast called Parachute which is solely focused around grief – and that includes ALL kinds of grief: the death of a loved one, the end of a marriage and also the loss of an unborn child.

There will also be a podcast focused on wellbeing – Well, another on health issues – Dear Doctor, and two more on parenting.

