Last call! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Next Monday!

Alright, no more procrastinating. The late entry deadline for this year’s B&T Awards is Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST).

Need we remind you that the B&T Awards are the biggest, sparkliest, and most legendary awards around for the advertising, marketing and media industries? That they are the most illustrious recognition of the exceptional work that’s been created over the past 12 months?

Seriously, you don’t want to miss your chance by missing the deadline.

Judged by more than 100 of Australia’s brightest marketing and media minds, almost 40 categories cover the full gamut of the communications discipline. And, of course, the lauded Grand Prix Award crowns one agency to rule them all; the organisation making the greatest waves and showing us all how it’s done.

Get your submissions in HERE by next Monday 31 July to be in with a chance of claiming a coveted B&T Award of your very own. Because after that, there are NO MORE CHANCES! We mean it!

Info on the categories and criteria for each can be found HERE.

But wait! Before you get going, one thing you can still be on top of is securing your golden ticket to the event aka the industry night of nights.

The B&T Awards will take place on Friday 24 November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. So mark your diaries, folks. And while you’re at it, here are some more key dates for your information:

Launch/Entries open: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21 June, 2023

Entries close: Monday 24 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

Late entries close: Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)

First round judging: Monday 7 August – Monday 4 September, 2023

Finalists announced: Monday 11 September, 2023

Live-judging day: Wednesday 27 September, 2023

Early bird tickets end: Friday 6 October, 2023

Awards night: Friday 24 November, 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion

Alright, that’s all. Good luck!