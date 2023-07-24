Last call! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Next Monday!

Last call! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Next Monday!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Alright, no more procrastinating. The late entry deadline for this year’s B&T Awards is Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST). 

Need we remind you that the B&T Awards are the biggest, sparkliest, and most legendary awards around for the advertising, marketing and media industries? That they are the most illustrious recognition of the exceptional work that’s been created over the past 12 months? 

Seriously, you don’t want to miss your chance by missing the deadline.

Judged by more than 100 of Australia’s brightest marketing and media minds, almost 40 categories cover the full gamut of the communications discipline. And, of course, the lauded Grand Prix Award crowns one agency to rule them all; the organisation making the greatest waves and showing us all how it’s done.

Get your submissions in HERE by next Monday 31 July to be in with a chance of claiming a coveted B&T Award of your very own. Because after that, there are NO MORE CHANCES! We mean it!

Info on the categories and criteria for each can be found HERE.

But wait! Before you get going, one thing you can still be on top of is securing your golden ticket to the event aka the industry night of nights.

The B&T Awards will take place on Friday 24 November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. So mark your diaries, folks. And while you’re at it, here are some more key dates for your information:

  • Launch/Entries open: Wednesday 21 June, 2023
  • Early bird tickets on sale: Wednesday 21 June, 2023
  • Entries close: Monday 24 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)
  • Late entries close: Monday 31 July, 2023 (11:59pm AEST)
  • First round judging: Monday 7 August – Monday 4 September, 2023
  • Finalists announced: Monday 11 September, 2023
  • Live-judging day: Wednesday 27 September, 2023
  • Early bird tickets end: Friday 6 October, 2023
  • Awards night: Friday 24 November, 2023 – The Hordern Pavilion

Alright, that’s all. Good luck!

Meryl Streep GIF by PeacockTV

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T Awards 2023

Latest News

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia
  • Advertising

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia

Founded by journalists Isabel Lo and Antoinette Lattouf in 2017, Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is a national not-for-profit organisation working towards creating a media landscape that looks and sounds like Australia. After more than six years, Lattouf has stepped down from the board and away from the organisation to focus on her writing and broadcasting […]

Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting
  • Marketing

Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting

Marketing advisory, strategy and analytics firm, Forethought, has appointed Christina Tonkes (lead image) as general manager of consulting. Tonkes first launched her career in the firm’s well-respected Grad Program in 2007. Since then, she has worked both agency and client side – across the country and the globe – honing her expertise in marketing and […]

Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube
  • Technology

Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube

Playground xyz Attention Intelligence Solution (AIP) has announced its actionable attention solution on YouTube and unveiled new insights on how advertisers can garner the most attention for their Youtube ad campaigns. Lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO. Through this new solution, Playground xyz AIP reviewed YouTube Impressions for Attention Time, AIP’s metric which evaluates […]

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying
  • Advertising

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying

dentsu WA has won the media strategy, planning and buying accounts for Thermomix, parent company of The Mix Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch. The Mix Australia is the largest independent distributor of Thermomix globally and has operated in Australia for over 22 years, and has grown from a single office in Perth […]

HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides
  • Marketing

HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides

After a tumultuous few years, international travel is back on the cards for many Australians in 2023. According to Concrete Playground’s 2022 Travel Survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with Western Europe marked as the number one destination. To help readers make the most of their impending travel plans, […]

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
  • Technology

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality

Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
  • Advertising

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%

Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]