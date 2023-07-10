Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For “Genius” Mascara Brand Stunt
Cosmetic brand Maybelline has been hailed as ‘genius’ after putting eyelashes on London transport.
The New York-based beauty brand has come up with arguably the most interactive mascara campaign yet – placing giant lashes on trains and buses in London.
Better yet, the lashes are actually swiped by huge parasol-sized mascara wands sticking out of buildings and posters on the tube.
This marketing is genius 😭 pic.twitter.com/fN4FHntgyg
— Drag Doll ♥️ (@DragDollCo) July 6, 2023
The stunt has been a huge hit with consumers. One Tweeter hailed it as “genius” whilst another said “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
The ad was for the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara which retails for approximately $20.
The mascara, which is “infused with bamboo extract and fibers’ has already recieved rave reviews on TikTok and other social media platforms.
Whilst the sales numbers are yet to be known, one person on Twitter said “I’d buy so fast lmfao this is good marketing,” and “they graduated from the Barbie marketing university with HONORS.”
This isn’t the first time that a brand had used the London transport network to creatively market their products.
Ahead of the PlayStation 5 launch in 2020, signage at a number of London tube stations was remodelled to reflect the iconic PlayStation shapes.
From one iconic shape to four. We’ve given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B
— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020
The outdoor signage at all of Oxford Circus tube’s four exits in London were changed with the four PlayStation shapes. Fortunately for the campaign, the PlayStation circle already looked rather similar to the tube signage.
The move comes at a time when OOH is one of the only areas of advertising which is actually seeing growth at the moment.
In a world with endless online content, brands are becoming increasingly creative with what they can do in real life (or IRL).
A few weeks ago, XXXX beer launched larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the individual postcodes of where the installation is located. The campaign came out ahead of the hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series.
Lion, head of marketing, Core Beer, Chris Allan said at the time: “In the age of attention marketing, these 3D cans are an inspired new way to capture and engage our drinkers’ attention and remind fans that XXXX is the beer of choice this Origin series.”
