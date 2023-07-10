Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For “Genius” Mascara Brand Stunt

Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For “Genius” Mascara Brand Stunt
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Cosmetic brand Maybelline has been hailed as ‘genius’ after putting eyelashes on London transport.

The New York-based beauty brand has come up with arguably the most interactive mascara campaign yet – placing giant lashes on trains and buses in London.

Better yet, the lashes are actually swiped by huge parasol-sized mascara wands sticking out of buildings and posters on the tube.

The stunt has been a huge hit with consumers. One Tweeter hailed it as “genius” whilst another said “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The ad was for the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara which retails for approximately $20.

The mascara, which is “infused with bamboo extract and fibers’ has already recieved rave reviews on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Whilst the sales numbers are yet to be known, one person on Twitter said “I’d buy so fast lmfao this is good marketing,” and “they graduated from the Barbie marketing university with HONORS.”

This isn’t the first time that a brand had used the London transport network to creatively market their products.

Ahead of the PlayStation 5 launch in 2020, signage at a number of London tube stations was remodelled to reflect the iconic PlayStation shapes.

The outdoor signage at all of Oxford Circus tube’s four exits in London were changed with the four PlayStation shapes. Fortunately for the campaign, the PlayStation circle already looked rather similar to the tube signage.

The move comes at a time when OOH is one of the only areas of advertising which is actually seeing growth at the moment. 

In a world with endless online content, brands are becoming increasingly creative with what they can do in real life (or IRL).

A few weeks ago, XXXX beer launched larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the individual postcodes of where the installation is located. The campaign came out ahead of the hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series.

Lion, head of marketing, Core Beer, Chris Allan said at the time: “In the age of attention marketing, these 3D cans are an inspired new way to capture and engage our drinkers’ attention and remind fans that XXXX is the beer of choice this Origin series.”

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

DOOH makeup maybelline OOH

Latest News

‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
  • Marketing

‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage

Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]

MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
  • Media

MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event

Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]

Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
  • Media

Seven Strikes Hockey Deal

Baffled as to why you only ever see hockey during the Olympics & Commonwealth Games? Seven's out to solve the mystery.

TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
  • Marketing

TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year

Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
  • Marketing

Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge

Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
  • Marketing

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies

Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]