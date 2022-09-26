Kate & Co. PR Names Two New GMs

Amanda Grainger
By Amanda Grainger
Kate & Co. PR has announced the appointment of two new general managers, Amanda Grainger (right in lead photo) and Daniella Sorace (left), who have been with the agency for eight and four years respectively.

Business development director, Amanda Grainger, has been promoted to general manager – strategy and marketing, while group account director, Daniella Sorace, has been promoted to general manager – culture & people.

Grainger and Sorace will work to support managing director, Kate Keane, on the day to day running of the business as well as drive strategic plans and expansion of the agency across the luxury, retail and consumer, beauty and events divisions.

In her role, Grainger will continue to oversee all new business development, strategy and agency forecasting, as well as drive staff recruitment, external marketing activity, agency budget and oversee Kate & Co. PR’s social media strategy.

Sorace will continue to oversee the Kate & Co. PR team, client services and manage staff development as well as drive the agency’s global expansion plans.

During their time at the agency, the two have overseen countless campaigns, projects and worked to secure major new business wins.

Having joined Kate & Co. PR as an account director in 2014, Grainger has managed clients including Melbourne Fashion Week, Yellowglen, Moomba Festival (City of Melbourne), realestate.com.au, Levi’s and Converse. Amanda has also driven new business development for the agency for the past 4 years, with key wins including the Lexus Australia Lifestyle PR account and The LUME Melbourne.

Sorace has been a driving force behind many of Kate & Co. PR’s biggest campaigns, managing the agency’s Luxury and Retail & Consumer portfolios and overseeing clients including The Australian Turf Club, Lexus and Penfolds, as well as building the agency’s successful Fashion & Lifestyle showroom.

Kate Keane, said, “Kate & Co. PR wouldn’t be what it is today without the unwavering support, well rounded experience and sheer determination and motivation of Amanda and Dani. I am thrilled to promote them into GM roles to drive further growth and continued success for the agency. To have these two incredible women who I admire and respect by my side as we pursue a global growth strategy is exciting; I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Grainger said, “Stepping into this GM role when the agency is in such strong growth phase is an amazing opportunity. I look forward to working alongside Kate and Dani to continue the momentum we have built in 2022.”

Sorace said, “I am proud to lead our talented publicists at Kate & Co. PR, they are a new generation of PR professionals shaping the industry. I look forward to continuing to foster talent and strategically expand our agency’s offering globally, as well as work alongside our strategic Senior team who pride themselves on leading with intent and purpose.”

