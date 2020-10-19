H&R Block Sends Aussies Off To sleep With ‘Taxation Relaxation’ Voice Experience Via The Works

H&R Block Sends Aussies Off To sleep With ‘Taxation Relaxation’ Voice Experience Via The Works
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Understanding the complexities of the tax system is enough to put anyone to sleep. Now H&R Block in conjunction with creative agency The Works, are giving Aussies the opportunity to enter into a peaceful slumber by listening to the soothing sounds of the Australian Tax code.

‘Taxation Relaxation’ is an Action for the Google Assistant which will put even the lightest sleepers into the deepest of siestas.

Choose from five equally snoozy parts of the Income Tax Assessment Act of 1997, including General Income Tax; Capital Gains Tax; Rules for Particular Industries; Value Shifting; and Tax Admin. Two minutes into hearing about Section 15.35 (Interest on overpayments and early payments of tax) or Part 5-30 (Record-keeping and other obligations) and you’ll be on your way to the land of nod.

According to the Australian Tax Office as many as 4.8 million people hadn’t lodged their tax records by 31 October last year, risking substantial fines. H&R Block has launched Taxation Relaxation to highlight that you don’t have to lose sleep if you miss the deadline.

Louise Cummins, marketing and digital innovations director at H&R Block, said: “Tax time can be daunting for many and there’s no doubt that listening to the Income Tax Assessment Act of 1997 on our Taxation Relaxation voice experience will put anyone to sleep. We thought this was a fun way to demonstrate you needn’t lose sleep about not getting your taxes done as our tax experts are across all the complicated regulations to make sure our clients get every tax deduction they are entitled.”

Douglas Nicol, creative partner at The Works added: “Our ‘The Voice of Us’ research shows the use of voice assistants and smart speakers is booming with 11.3 million or 69 percent of Australians having used their voice to interact with devices. H&R Block are capitalising on this growing trend with its first foray in voice and this innovative Action for the Google Assistant we’ve created is guaranteed to put any insomniac to sleep.”

To start, users need a Google Assistant-enabled device, an Android phone, or the Google Assistant app installed and just say: “Hey Google, talk to Taxation Relaxation,” and the experience will begin.

The launch will be supported by a social campaign from media agency PHD.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

H&R Block The Works

Latest News

Stockland Partners With Jules Sebastian For Virtual Recipe Series
  • Marketing

Stockland Partners With Jules Sebastian For Virtual Recipe Series

Stockland has partnered with Sydney-based presenter, stylist and author Jules Sebastian on a six-part Instagram TV recipe series – with episodes released monthly – in an effort to inspire customers to create healthy, easy-to-make meals from their kitchens at home. The series kicked off this month with an online demonstration from Jules on making the […]

Cbus Super Unveils New Work Via The Shannon Company
  • Campaigns

Cbus Super Unveils New Work Via The Shannon Company

Industry superannuation fund, Cbus Super, has ramped up its focus on the retirement market with a new national campaign developed by The Shannon Company (TSC). The spot follows a worker’s morning routine as he transitions from employment to retirement, warmly demonstrating how some things in life don’t have to change. With COVID restrictions ruling out […]

Asian Youth Culture Agency PUSH Opens Sydney Office
  • Advertising

Asian Youth Culture Agency PUSH Opens Sydney Office

The Shanghai-born and Australian-owned creative agency, PUSH announces today the launch of their fourth creative studio in Sydney, Australia. PUSH are the leaders of culture-shaping content with a focus on Asian youth culture, skateboarding, music, fashion and gaming.

Messenger Gets A Colourful Logo Refresh
  • Technology

Messenger Gets A Colourful Logo Refresh

You have to look very closely to spot this logo refresh. It almost has to be a prolonged stare without any blinking.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pareto Phone. Fortitude Valley, Brisbane on October 25, 2017. Picture-Patrick Hamilton
  • Media

IVE Group To Divest IVE Telefundraising For $16.5M

IVE Group has today announced it has signed a binding agreement to divest of its Telefundraising business (formerly Pareto Phone) for a purchase consideration of A$16.5 million. The business will be acquired by an entity associated with Merchant Place Investments Pty Ltd, with completion due to take place on Friday October 30, 2020. The largest […]

Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
  • Media

Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Judy Sahay, Founder & Managing Director of Crowd Media Group has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council. Judy Sahay (Finalist in B&T Women in Tech Awards, B&T Women in Media Awards) was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track […]

Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership
  • Campaigns

Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership

Jim Beam has today announced a two-year partnership renewal with the AFL as the Official Dark Spirits Partner of the AFL for 2020-21. Celebrating its 225th anniversary this year, Jim Beam’s partnership with the AFL brings together two brands alike in their shared values of respect, integrity, and togetherness and their focus on mateship and […]