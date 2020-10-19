H&R Block Sends Aussies Off To sleep With ‘Taxation Relaxation’ Voice Experience Via The Works
Understanding the complexities of the tax system is enough to put anyone to sleep. Now H&R Block in conjunction with creative agency The Works, are giving Aussies the opportunity to enter into a peaceful slumber by listening to the soothing sounds of the Australian Tax code.
‘Taxation Relaxation’ is an Action for the Google Assistant which will put even the lightest sleepers into the deepest of siestas.
Choose from five equally snoozy parts of the Income Tax Assessment Act of 1997, including General Income Tax; Capital Gains Tax; Rules for Particular Industries; Value Shifting; and Tax Admin. Two minutes into hearing about Section 15.35 (Interest on overpayments and early payments of tax) or Part 5-30 (Record-keeping and other obligations) and you’ll be on your way to the land of nod.
According to the Australian Tax Office as many as 4.8 million people hadn’t lodged their tax records by 31 October last year, risking substantial fines. H&R Block has launched Taxation Relaxation to highlight that you don’t have to lose sleep if you miss the deadline.
Louise Cummins, marketing and digital innovations director at H&R Block, said: “Tax time can be daunting for many and there’s no doubt that listening to the Income Tax Assessment Act of 1997 on our Taxation Relaxation voice experience will put anyone to sleep. We thought this was a fun way to demonstrate you needn’t lose sleep about not getting your taxes done as our tax experts are across all the complicated regulations to make sure our clients get every tax deduction they are entitled.”
Douglas Nicol, creative partner at The Works added: “Our ‘The Voice of Us’ research shows the use of voice assistants and smart speakers is booming with 11.3 million or 69 percent of Australians having used their voice to interact with devices. H&R Block are capitalising on this growing trend with its first foray in voice and this innovative Action for the Google Assistant we’ve created is guaranteed to put any insomniac to sleep.”
To start, users need a Google Assistant-enabled device, an Android phone, or the Google Assistant app installed and just say: “Hey Google, talk to Taxation Relaxation,” and the experience will begin.
The launch will be supported by a social campaign from media agency PHD.
”
Latest News
Stockland Partners With Jules Sebastian For Virtual Recipe Series
Stockland has partnered with Sydney-based presenter, stylist and author Jules Sebastian on a six-part Instagram TV recipe series – with episodes released monthly – in an effort to inspire customers to create healthy, easy-to-make meals from their kitchens at home. The series kicked off this month with an online demonstration from Jules on making the […]
Cbus Super Unveils New Work Via The Shannon Company
Industry superannuation fund, Cbus Super, has ramped up its focus on the retirement market with a new national campaign developed by The Shannon Company (TSC). The spot follows a worker’s morning routine as he transitions from employment to retirement, warmly demonstrating how some things in life don’t have to change. With COVID restrictions ruling out […]
Asian Youth Culture Agency PUSH Opens Sydney Office
The Shanghai-born and Australian-owned creative agency, PUSH announces today the launch of their fourth creative studio in Sydney, Australia. PUSH are the leaders of culture-shaping content with a focus on Asian youth culture, skateboarding, music, fashion and gaming.
Streem Inks New Deal With The Copyright Agency
Streem has inked a new deal with the Copyright Agency. Sadly, it wasn't a blood pact with cuts to peoples' fingers.
Women in Media’s Clare Alstin & Catherine Stone: “Step Outside Your Comfort Zone & Get Dirty”
It's not one but two interviews in today's Women In Media profiles. It's the editorial equivalent of free garlic bread.
Aceik Recognised With Platinum Sitecore Implementation Partner Status
If B&T actually had a star rating for headline readability even we'd only give this one a half. Possibly a one.
Richards Rose Wins University Of Adelaide Brand Strategy Account
Communications agency Richards Rose celebrates University Of Adelaide win with toga party and celebratory beer bong.
Google And Netflix Partner With PHORIA For AR Nature Series
Has your life reached the "tracksuit/Netflix binge" stage? Why not pat your paunch while reading this.
“Juvenile, Idiotic, Schoolboy, Lavatorial!” The Reason Why Mindshare’s Global CEO Nick Emery Was Sacked Revealed
If you're gonna get marched, "juvenile, idiotic, schoolboy & lavatorial" is definitely one of the better ways to do it.
Hugh Jackman Relinquishes Share Of R.M. Williams But Remains Ambassador Following Twiggy Forrest Takeover
B&T's unsure if we go to a rugby playing/merchant baker audience, but if we do, here's some R.M. Williams news.
Bud Light Spoofs The Cardboard Cutout In Fun New Work
Overdo it on the weekend? Well, let this witty beer spot be the Alka-Seltzer to your frazzled Monday mind.
Sunday TV Wrap: Bathurst Pulls 669,000 For 10
Sure, the Bathurst race runs for about eight hours, however, actual action can be whittled down to about four seconds.
Improving ROI Is The Focus For 91% Of Marketers: Study
Study finds 91% of marketers say ROI is most important, other 9% says it's getting their boozy lunches through expenses.
Instagram Set To Tackle “Hidden” Advertising
Instagram set to tackle "hidden" advertising, TikTok apparently just happy the heat's off it for a change.
WPP Set To Open The Chequebook As It Eyes Acquisitions
Mark Read announces acquisitions are back on WPP's agenda. Expect snippy comment from Sir Martin anytime soon.
The Kimberley Foundation Appoints McCann Melbourne As Creative Agency
The Kimberley Foundation is an Indigenous arts organisation and, sadly, not a therapy group for people named Kimberley.
Roxy Jacenko Set To Host Four-Week Online Marketing Bootcamp
Roxy set to host online marketing bootcamp; apparently defecating on a rival's doorstep isn't in the syllabus.
Michael Hill Unveils Christmas Campaign Via CHE Proximity
Nothing says "I actually can't see this lasting" quite like a gift from Michael Hill jewellers.
Messenger Gets A Colourful Logo Refresh
You have to look very closely to spot this logo refresh. It almost has to be a prolonged stare without any blinking.
Macca’s Promotes New Chicken Range In Coming Of Age Tale Via DDB
Who doesn't love a new Macca's ad? Admittedly, not as good as a Burger King ad but definitely better than a KFC one.
Leading Through Change: Why Publicis Media Has Changed How It Works With SSPs
This article's also accompanied by a video presentation making it perfect for the bone idle or the habitually lazy.
IVE Group To Divest IVE Telefundraising For $16.5M
IVE Group has today announced it has signed a binding agreement to divest of its Telefundraising business (formerly Pareto Phone) for a purchase consideration of A$16.5 million. The business will be acquired by an entity associated with Merchant Place Investments Pty Ltd, with completion due to take place on Friday October 30, 2020. The largest […]
Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
Judy Sahay, Founder & Managing Director of Crowd Media Group has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council. Judy Sahay (Finalist in B&T Women in Tech Awards, B&T Women in Media Awards) was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track […]
We Can Help Retain Women With Properly Funded Childcare, Says TABOO’s Suzi Williamson
Here's some top industry insights from TABOO's Suzi Williamson. Nothing about using vanilla for fridge smells, however.
Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership
Jim Beam has today announced a two-year partnership renewal with the AFL as the Official Dark Spirits Partner of the AFL for 2020-21. Celebrating its 225th anniversary this year, Jim Beam’s partnership with the AFL brings together two brands alike in their shared values of respect, integrity, and togetherness and their focus on mateship and […]
Sydney Media & Night Time Industries Band Together To Keep Covid In ‘Check’
B&T's editor swears a swig of gin keeps COVID in check. And despite all the Céline Dion impersonations, he's COVID-free.
Is This The Bleakest McDonald’s Ad Ever?
Astute judges could criticise this headline as being mere clickbait. And they'd possibly be correct in their astuteness.
Alan Jones Goes After SBS For “Greatly Injuring” His Reputation By Calling Him A Racist, Liar & Misogynist
Oh dear, SBS has got Alan in a tizz & a flap. Apparently, one of his Shih Tzus felt the wrath of a Gucci slipper, too.
“I Ripped My Testicles Open With A Drill!” UFC Cage Fighter Fronts Possibly Worst Car Advert Ever Made
The wonderful thing about "worst ads evers" is they're often so terrible they're inches from becoming "best ads ever".
Frontline Leaders Blocked From Strategic Decision Making: Facebook Report
This Facebook report certainly makes for fascinating reading. The printed version can also assist with wobbly tables.