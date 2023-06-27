Grocery Retailers Can Win With Loyalty Research Reveals

Attractive woman searching for food in a supermarket from a checklist on her phone. Motion blur background.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Asia-Pacific (APAC) grocery retailers are under pressure as consumer behaviour continues to evolve in response to macroeconomic stressors.

    The current landscape, wrought with cost-of-living increases, soaring interest rates, a looming mortgage crisis and climbing rents has forced consumers to become more discerning in their spending habits. As a result, grocery retailers must swiftly adapt to this changing landscape or risk being left behind.

    Whilst the APAC region may have held up well in the current economy, ending 2022 with a much lower inflation rate (4.4 per cent) than the rest of the world (7.9 per cent), it doesn’t mean that consumers aren’t pinching pennies where they can. In fact, according to Eagle Eye’s recently released Grocery’s Great Loyalty Opportunity report, many admit to travelling less (54 per cent), eating at home more (50 per cent) and actively seeking out offers and promotions (54 per cent).

    As prices continue to spike at the grocery store, consumers are looking to save money at all costs. Eagle Eye research reveals that 61 per cent of consumers say they use various money-saving techniques when grocery shopping, a figure that is increasing over time.

    The desire to save at the shelf is real and urgent. Let’s break it down:

    ● 57 per cent are actively seeking out items for which there is an offer or promotion available

    ● 47 per cent are much more aware of items on sale or promotion

    ● 58 per cent leverage existing loyalty programs more frequently to save money

    ● 54 per cent seek out loyalty programs that can offer the most value and discounts

    With such an emphasis on finding and delivering value, it’s unsurprising that grocery store loyalty programs are top of mind for both consumers and retailers. It’s second only to buying more items on sale or promotion (64 per cent).

    “APAC consumers see grocery loyalty programs as a means to unlock tangible value, prioritising it over status, perks or earn rewards with other brands. It’s clear that if your loyalty program fails to deliver on the value proposition, shoppers will disengage. This is an opportune time for APAC grocery retailers to focus on effective offer delivery and management, tailored promotions integrated directly into their loyalty programs and more relevant and interactive loyalty platform experiences,” Jonathan Reeve, VP APAC, Eagle Eye said.

    “Now is the perfect time for retailers to invest in capabilities that help them showcase the value of their loyalty programs to current and potential customers and increase existing member engagement. In fact, a staggering 76 per cent of consumers say they have joined new loyalty programs or used their existing memberships more frequently this year.”

    Who is getting it right: Woolworths’ game-changing loyalty strategy

    Woolworths, a prominent Australian supermarket chain, has been at the forefront of customer loyalty, continuously pushing boundaries and setting the standard for others to emulate. In fact, its dedication to customer-centric initiatives has recently been recognised globally at the International Loyalty Awards.

    Taking home “highly commended”, Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards, powered by Eagle Eye, was recognised for Real-Time Loyalty — a new offer and loyalty management system that enables connected, personalised and seamless experiences for all 14-million and counting members.

    This success is only further complemented by the remarkable participation of more than a quarter of a million people in Woolworths’ Everyday Extra subscription program. The figure is even more impressive, considering the program hasn’t been widely advertised. It’s grown largely via word-of-mouth referrals and recommendations in Facebook groups like ‘Woolworths Rewards Enthusiasts’.

    Woolworths’ subscription model is a win with its super fan customers because they receive value that far exceeds the fee paid. At the same time, Woolworths comes out on top by obtaining a higher share of the customer’s spending.

    Unlike most other retail subscription programs, Everyday Extra focuses on recurring benefits to in-store rather than online shoppers. For an annual fee of AU$70, subscribers receive benefits such as 10 per cent off one in-store shop each month at BIG W and Woolworths Supermarkets as well as “Extra Perks,” such as complimentary products from the local store.

    The 10 per cent discount may encourage customers to consolidate their spending with Big W and Woolworths, whilst “Extra Perks” create a buzz on social media as subscribers have fun comparing their latest free products.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Budget Barometer: 61% Of Aussie Households Just Getting By As Prices Soar
    • Marketing

    Budget Barometer: 61% Of Aussie Households Just Getting By As Prices Soar

    Powered by research from Pureprofile that surveyed over 3000 people, Compare the Market’s first-ever Budget Barometer shows that 61 per cent of Australian households are only just getting by as prices soar. The cost of groceries was the biggest concern for Australians, with two-thirds of those surveyed anxious about their next trip to the supermarket. Despite […]

    Val Morgan Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative
    • Media

    Val Morgan Grows Sustainable Ad Initiative

    Val Morgan Digital business has evolved its sustainable ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ digital advertising initiative for its second year. In its first year of ‘Ready, Steady, Offset’ via its partnership with Carbon Positive Australia, Val Morgan Digital planted 1400 trees, resulting in 135 tonnes of Co2 absorbed by the time the trees mature. Through a partnership […]

    The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia
    • Marketing

    The Mars Agency Brings Global Retail Media Solution to Australia

    The Mars Agency has officially launched its global fully-integrated Retail Media Division in Australia under their ever expanding Connected Commerce offering. XPO: The Mars Agency’s Retail and Search Media Management offering marries in-market Shopper Marketing prowess with 20 years of global retail media and data driven measurement experience to bring unrivaled expertise to Australia. Leveraging […]

    Free TV Says “Extreme Approach” To Banning Online Ads Will Harm TV Viewers
    • Advertising
    • Media

    Free TV Says “Extreme Approach” To Banning Online Ads Will Harm TV Viewers

    Free TV today called for a measured response to the recommendations of the House Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs in their inquiry into online gambling, and warned that gambling advertising bans will undermine the sustainability of commercial television services. Responding to the Committee’s recommendations, Bridget Fair (lead image), Free TV CEO, said […]

    Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast
    • Media

    Merrick Watts Joined By Top Comedians In Hilarious New Podcast

    Merrick Watts is launching his first comedy podcast, Picture Discuss, on the iHeartPodcast Network Australia with the first episode now available. Each episode Merrick is joined by two guest comedians who are shown a picture from around the world with no context. Using their improvisation skills, the comedians guess the backstory of what’s going on. Spoiler alert – they’re […]

    Havas Media Network Snatches OMD’s Michael Kay
    • Marketing

    Havas Media Network Snatches OMD’s Michael Kay

    Havas Media Network has appointed Michael Kay to the newly created senior position of client experience officer. As client experience officer, Kay will focus on unlocking greater business growth strategies for CMO’s and senior business leaders. Using Havas Media Network’s exceptional integrated smarts across data, tech, engaging content and media amplification, Kay will aim to […]

    Todd Dickinson Replaces Disgraced Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith As MD Of Seven West Queensland
    • Media

    Todd Dickinson Replaces Disgraced Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith As MD Of Seven West Queensland

    Seven West Media  has filled Ben Roberts-Smith’s role of managing director of Seven West Queensland.  Roberts-Smith stepped down from his role after he was found guilty of murdering unarmed civilians whilst he worked in the SAS in Afghanistan.  The ex-soldier launched a defamation case against Nine’s mastheads The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and […]

    A lucrative contract to install assets, operate and maintain advertising assets and manage third party advertising content to generate revenue within Sydney Metro’s new City & Southwest line has been signed in Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.The contract signing ceremony took place between Sydney Metro executives and successful tenderer oOh!media.The scope of works is divided into several packages, including stations and rolling stock advertising.oOh!media is a pioneering media company operating in the out-of-home advertising industry in Australia and New Zealand. Its extensive network of more than 37,000 digital and static asset locations includes roadsides, retail centres, airports, train stations, bus stops, office towers and universities. Sydney Metro's multi-billion-dollar City & Southwest project will extend metro services from the end of the Northwest metro line at Chatswood, under Sydney Harbour, through the CBD and onto Bankstown.
    • Media

    oOh!media Wins Sydney Metro Contract

    oOh!media has won the highly sought after Sydney Metro competitive tender, securing a ground-breaking long-term contract to revolutionise the commuter experience in Sydney’s bustling CBD. As part of this innovative agreement, oOh! will install, operate and maintain a newly designed network of full digital and full motion enabled screens across the Sydney Metro City & […]

    Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
    • Campaigns

    Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment

    Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]

    The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns
    • Opinion

    The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns

    Silver Lining is a B Corp creative agency dedicated to helping out charities, B Corps, and organisations who want to leave a positive impact on the world. In this guest post, the agency’s account director Ash Smithies (lead image) provides some excellent tips for anyone working on a mental health campaign… Silver Lining has been […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand
    • Marketing

    In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand

    Data-driven performance marketing agency, In Marketing We Trust rebrands to reflect their expanding market position and growth. 

    Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud
    • Technology

    Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud

    More than a quarter of Australian consumers fear their mobile apps will be breached and need mobile developers to invest more in delivering robust cyber protection in mobile apps, says market research sponsored by Appdome. The finding was detailed in Appdome’s annual Australian Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security study which surveyed Australian consumers about […]