Gambling Ad Featuring Jake Paul Banned Over Fear It Appeals To Children
A social media ad for Ladbrokes referencing a boxing match between internet celeb Jake Paul and Tommy Fury (brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson) has been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog for fears it could entice kids into wagering.
Sent in February this year, the tweet contained an image of Jake Paul (brother of the marginally more famous Logan) and asked users “What’s next for Jake Paul?” after he was beaten by Fury in a boxing match the night before.
A poll then asked users whether Paul would “Win the re-match”, “Head to the MMA”, “Return to YouTube”, or “Join the WWE.”
The UK’s CAP code, which the Advertising Standards Authority enforces, states that marketing communications for gambling products must not be likely to be of strong appeal to children or young persons, especially by reflecting or being associated with youth culture.
In its response, Ladbrokes maintained that there were no calls to action, promotional offers or links back to the Ladbrokes site. It also said that its Twitter feed and respective tweets were age-gated and could not be accessed by users unless Twitter had accepted their age as being over 18.
The company also explained to the ASA that “they had assessed Jake Paul’s follower demographic, brand partnerships and sponsorships, to assess the level of risk. They considered that Jake Paul did not have a significant role in boxing or general profile within the sport and that his current partnerships were with an alcohol brand and cryptocurrency businesses.”
However, that was not enough for the ASA. The industry watchdog said that “Because the ad had appeared in a medium where under-18s could not be entirely excluded from the audience it needed to comply with that rule.”
It also said that because of Paul’s social media stardom (and despite Ladbroke’s protestation that none of his Twitter followers were registered as being under 18) he was likely to be well known to children and the ad was therefore posed a “moderate risk” in its appeal to children.
The wick is clearly being turned up on wagering companies and their advertising in the UK, as it is here. Recently, the English Premier League voted to ban gambling companies from being front-of-shirt sponsors.
In Australia, the federal government is ruminating on a recommendation from the inquiry into gambling harms that might lead to a complete ban on gambling adverts within the next three years.
However, the effects that a complete ban would have on commercial TV, in particular, could be devastating for the local networks. For digital ads, as Ladbroke’s was, IAB Australia’s CEO Gai Le Roy said that an outright ban was “not a proportionate response” and that there were a “range of tools available to manage the delivery of ads online.”
Latest News
B&T TV: Dentsu’s Spikes Digital Winners On How Social Media Can Stop Greenwashing
B&T's bringing you industry young guns & all in video format. Alas, the 'Shake It Off' singalong failed to make the cut.
Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]
Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Chase Continues To Win Weekday Eyeballs
B&T lives by the motto of "too much Larry is never enough", as The Chase thrives under Mr Emdur's stewardship.
Colgate-Palmolive Commits To Buying From First Nations Growers
Having tried charcoal, baking soda & peroxide to little effect, toothpaste makers looking for next marketing gimmick.
Subway Sinks To New Low With Sub Implosion Gag
Do you love a risqué gag but fear yet another trip to HR for laughing in the office? Mark this as "after hours only".
Didn’t Get Tickets For Tay Tay? Come To B&T’s Women In Media Awards Instead
Women In Media promises a top night of fun, incredible women, a few tears and a scrummy pavlova/crème brulée option.
Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]
Yorkshire Tea Unveils Strangely Weird Ibiza Dance Track (With Plenty Of ‘Poms On Holiday’ Euro Bashing, Too)
Australia may be public enemy number one in the UK at the moment but nothing, B&T hopes, a nice cuppa can't fix.
Rumours Swirl That Dr Chris Brown And Ricki-Lee Coulter Are Contenders To Host Dancing With The Stars
Veterinarian Dr Chris Brown mooted as new host of Seven's Dancing. Even better if someone's ewe starts to lamb mid-show.
Adobe Tickles The Funny Bone In Destructive Work Celebrating The PDF’s 30th Birthday
Not since Elon challenged Zuck to a cage fight has B&T got to use comedy and tech in a headline like we have today.
JOLT, Australia’s Carbon Negative OOH Advertising Network, Announces NSW Sales Director
B&T's got the office heaters on full-bore today, which may have adversely affected this carbon-negative news.
Judge Tells White House To Cut Comms With Social Media Sites
Here's some bizarre White House comms news that even more bizarrely doesn't include any of the Trump family.
Coles Shows Off Its Quality In Latest Campaign Via Smith St
Coles highlights the quality of its fruit & veg in latest work. Noticeably avoids its wonky trolleys, however.
“I McDo!” McDonald’s Unveils $350 Wedding Package For Newlyweds & 100 Guests
The fiancée thinking Amalfi Coast, Paris or Ubud villa for the big day? Watch her heart flutter on this Macca's news.
The ABC To Hire ‘Cultural Guidance Advisors’ To Tackle Racism And Discrimination
ABC won't be airing Benny Hill re-runs anytime soon as cultural guidance advisors arrive to destroy any remaining fun.
The New York Times Style Magazine Australia Strengthens Commercial Team
The New York Times Style Magazine apparently allows you to dress like a New Yorker without looking like George Costanza.
News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]
Out Of Home Industry Reports Double Digit Growth In Q2
Still refusing to leave the house post-COVID? Well, it appears the outdoor industry is doing just fine without you.
oOh!media Wins Exclusive Woollahra Council Contract
Reports oOh!media's first campaign for Woollahra Council will be "Keep the riff raff out" is just more B&T fantasy.
-lution Launches Martech Practice With New Partner & Chief Martech Officer Satya Upadhyaya
Martech continuing to prove the hot place to play in adland at present. Well, apart from money laundering, that is.
Qantas, IKEA, Cashrewards, Seven, Endeavour Group & Dentsu Creative Join AANA
The AANA announces nine new members. Already looking at larger venues for this year's Christmas party.
Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]
“CRYBABIES!” British & Aussie Mastheads Go The Jugular Over Ashes Furore, As Respective PMs Weigh In
Tensions between Australia & England have sunk to new lows with the Minogue sisters now appearing to be the only hope.
ChatGPT Interest Softens While Twitter Rival Bluesky Sees Record Traffic Following More Musk Mistakes
Study finds interest in ChatGPT is cooling quicker than a large serve of Macca's fries from the Drive-Thru.
Bec Morton Promoted To Global Agency Lead At Uber
Bec Morton named global agency lead at Uber. Still no answers on the suffocating overuse of car deodorisers.
Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]
Bud Light Goes For Bloke In Latest Campaign, As Plummeting Sales Sees Hundreds Laid Off
Bud Light drama joins Keith Richards, Star Wars spinoffs & Shannon Noll's career in that it seemingly can't be killed.
Ukraine Crowns Unilever An “International Sponsor Of War”
You might be thinking twice about your anti-dandruff shampoo after this head scratcher of an article.
Hamish And Zoe Foster Blake Set To Star On The Block
"It" couple Hamish & Zoe Foster Blake to star on The Block. B&T can't help think Kel & Kath Day-Knight a better choice.
Monday TV Ratings: Have You Been Paying Attention? Gives 10 A Shot In The Arm
Seven and Nine feel 10's hot breath on their respective necks last night with concerns over who ate the garlic prawns.
Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]
Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]
Back Of The Net: Why Programmatic DOOH Can Bring Success To Brands This FIFA Women’s World Cup
This columnist argues DOOH is the ideal medium for the coming Women's World Cup. Although streaking is a cheaper option.
Consumers Want Brands To Pave The Way
Latest research confirms consumers want brands to push for social change. Just not in the way Bud Light attempted it.
WHO To Label Popular Drink Sweetener As Possible Cancer Risk
Aspartame & carcinogen may sound like bad heavy metal bands, but as you'll read here, it's cancer-causing soft drinks.