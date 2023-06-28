Gambling Ads Could Be Banned Within Three Years With Commercial TV Hit The Hardest

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
The Albanese government is currently mulling recommendations from a parliamentary report into the negative impact of online gambling. 

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that a phased ban on gambling advertising was one of the recommendations of the report. The ban would apply across television, radio, newspapers and online.

The committee also recommended that the government introduce a national strategy on gambling harm reduction, creates an online gambling ombudsman, improves data collection and imposes new harm reduction levies. 

Committee chair Peta Murphy said the timeline for the ads ban would “give major sports and broadcasters time to find alternate advertisers and sponsors while preventing another generation from experiencing escalating gambling harm”.

“Gambling advertising and simulated gambling through video games is grooming children and young people to gamble and encourages riskier behaviour,” she said. “The torrent of advertising is inescapable. It is manipulating an impressionable and vulnerable audience to gamble online.”

Commercial television would be the hardest-hit medium if an ad ban did come into place. A total of $310 million was spent on gambling ads in 2022 according to data from Nielsen’s Ad Intel Panel, more than 50 per cent was spent on commercial television. 

Some media owners are already moving to ban gambling ads. 

Last week Network 10 said it would be withdrawing its bid to sponsor the Melbourne cup due to the event becoming increasingly wagering-focused. 

Meanwhile The Guardian announced earlier this month that it would no longer be accepting gambling ads. 

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Bridget Fair, CEO of Free TV Australia, which acts on behalf of networks Seven, Nine and Ten, said on Wednesday the proposed ban was based on a flawed premise that the advertising market was “some kind of magic pudding”.

“While we appreciate that there are concerns in the community regarding the volume of gambling ads, kneejerk moves to implement outright bans will ultimately hurt viewers and the television services they love,” she said.

