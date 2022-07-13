Flex Mami & Froomes Talk Heading To Radio & Teaming Up

By Mary Madigan
creators Flex Mami and Froomes have teamed up to hit the airwaves via CADA and while so far it’s been an incredible success, it’s always great to hear how something cool came to be!

There’s no denying that both Flex Mami and Froomes are in demand. They both have substantial social media followings and work across various mediums. So what swayed them to team up with CADA and work together?

Some of the reasons seem obvious, and it’s a platform that allows both creators to talk about everything from robots to Tinder dating. It’s the big and little stuff, which makes it feel cosy but also makes listening stimulating.

Froomes told B&T, “I’ve always wanted to be a radio presenter, and the opportunity with CADA was too good to refuse. Everyone working at CADA, either on-air or behind the scenes, are disruptive in the industry.

Flex and I came up at the same time in the media industry – and we’ve always had a lot of time for each other. The opportunity with CADA felt very serendipitous because we’d talked to each other about doing a joint project for the better half of a year.”

Similarly, Flex Mami explained it was about the pull of what CADA had to offer and her respect for Froomes; she said: “Candidly speaking, they came to me committed, inspired and empowered to shake up the audio media landscape for the benefit of its listeners.

“I’m a huge fan of Froomes professionally and personally, so any opportunity to be in her orbit is one that I’ll gladly take. In the context of this show, we had been speaking for months about how a collaboration between us would be beyond career-affirming.”

 

Still, considering how both have worked in the podcasting space successfully. What made them decide to go old fashion and head to the radio? Particularly when radio heavyweights like Hamish & Andy have jumped across to podcasting.

Flex Mami explained that it’s all about opportunity and reach: “As a podcast connoisseur, I’m pretty well versed in the opportunities and limitations of the platform. 

“When given the opportunity to bring a niche message into broader, more accessible spaces, I jumped. Not only do we have a live radio show, but this content is chopped up and disseminated to Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok and Podcasts?! That’s a multi-platform strategy built for greatness. After all, the best marketers know that the greatest content is the one that reaches your audience where they are.”

For Froome, she saw it as a worthy challenge, something she could sink her teeth into. While still being a medium, she could bring her expertise blend of humour and intelligence to, she said: “We’ve both been working in the podcasting space for years. All the podcasts I’ve made have been highly-produced limited series, so going into radio where it’s fast and loose has been the challenge I’ve been looking for. ”

Part of CADA’s appeal is the multiplatform approach, and Flex Mami explained that it gives, “us the option to service our individual brands through the Flex and Froomes empire because of the sheer volume of content we’re able to create in every corner of the internet.

Similarly, Froomes said: “We’re given a lot of freedom in choosing what we want to talk about. We’re not shoehorned into anything, which is a huge credit to CADA. The relationship between our social media platforms and the broadcast show is symbiotic – our ‘Love Line’ segment is probably the best example of that.

“I ask my employees about their relationship dilemmas, and we then discuss them on the show. This creates a nice little digestive system that provides us ample byproducts.”

Flex Mami and Froomes both have the unique ability to be aspirational, relatable and delightful to listen to.

