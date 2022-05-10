Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Reign Supreme & Nine’s Melissa Caddick Podcast Makes A Splash

Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Reign Supreme & Nine’s Melissa Caddick Podcast Makes A Splash
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Listnr’s Hamish & Andy has beat out Audioboom’s Case File again for first place in Triton Digital’s Australian Podcast Ranker for April 2022.

Over just four episodes, Hamish and Andy managed to rack in 937,086 listeners and 1,899,086 downloads over four episodes.

 The duo were followed by Audioboom’s Case File, which wasn’t far behind with 920,589 listeners and 2,254.068 monthly downloads over six episodes.
Schwartz Media’s 7 am have climbed from number to number 3, leaving The Kyle and Jackie O Show in the dust with 425,823 listeners and 1,624,421 monthly downloads over 22 episodes.
The Kyle and Jackie O show came in fourth, which racked in 425,603 listeners and 1,737,010 downloads over 81 episodes.
In fifth place was Life Uncut, hosted by Bachelor Alums Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, which managed 400,905 listeners and 1,110,448 monthly downloads over 9 episodes.
Meanwhile, Nine’s Melissa Caddick podcast took the podcasting world by storm with 343,633 monthly listeners and 553,431 monthly downloads over 6 episodes.
Honourable mentions also go to Newscorp’s I Catch Killers with Gary Jubeli with 244,438 listeners and 840,920 downloads over 8 episodes and cracked the top ten.
Abbie Chatfield’s Its A lot via Listnr fell to fourteen from seven but still brought in 224,404 monthly listeners and 525, 516 monthly downloads.
Yet again, the top three publishers are ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia, LiSTNR (SCA), and Audioboom.
Until next month!

Abbie Chatfield ARN AudioBoom hamish & andy Melissa Caddick

