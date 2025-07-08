Ogilvy CEO Sally Kissane To Depart

Ogilvy Network ANZ CEO Sally Kissane it to depart the agency following three decades at the agency.

The widely recognised and proven agency leader will leave Ogilvy this month, with potential successors now being considered according to the agency.

She said of her decision: “I have been incredibly fortunate to work with the most talented teams, as well as brave and innovative clients throughout my career at Ogilvy. This is a testament to Ogilvy’s ability to develop its talent for the long-term, and I have often said that I ‘bleed red’ as a result.

“It’s actually my loyalty to Ogilvy that has led me to make this difficult decision, at a time that our network, and our broader industry is at a pivotal point in its evolution. It’s never a good time to leave, but after 30 years I believe new leadership is required for a new Ogilvy chapter – while in turn, I also move into the next exciting stage of my career. I feel incredibly proud of the work that the Ogilvy team has executed over the years, the creativity and effectiveness that we’ve put at the forefront of everything we do, and most importantly, the vibrant culture we have continually fostered. The formation of the Ogilvy ANZ Network will be one of the defining points of my career. Together with Ogilvy ANZ’s leaders and staff, we have almost doubled in size and connected our capabilities to become the most truly integrated agency in ANZ. I have been fortunate to work with the most incredible leadership team who will continue the lead the charge. I will miss Ogilvy, our people, and our clients immensely but will remain a close friend to the business, and will watch its continued success, cheering from the sidelines.”

Kissane’s career is a story of leadership development and progression. After starting at Ogilvy in Sydney in client service in the early 1990s, she honed her management skills at Ogilvy New York, working primarily on the IBM global account for 10 years. She then returned to Australia to take on the role of managing partner of Ogilvy One, where she led a highly successful team that generated strong results for global clients including IBM and Amex, before being appointed as Ogilvy Australia’s managing director in 2018, partnering with Michelle Holland.

Kissane was then appointed CEO of Ogilvy Australia in March 2021. Following a period of strategic review, she spearheaded the creation of Ogilvy Network ANZ to further enhance client impact; a network now widely recognised as one of the region’s strongest creatively led networks, renowned and awarded for its effectiveness. Among other accolades, under her leadership Ogilvy Australia has been named Employer of Choice for seven years running in The Australian Business Awards, the only agency in Australia to do so.

Devika Bulchandani, Global Ogilvy CEO said: “Sally’s nearly three-decade journey at Ogilvy has been remarkable. Her infectious passion for our brand, our culture, and most importantly, the careers of our people has been clear to everyone she’s worked with. She didn’t just lead; she fostered an environment where creativity flourished, consistently delivering exceptional value and outstanding results for our clients in the ANZ market. Sally isn’t just leaving; she’s leaving a lasting mark that will be felt for years.”

While successors are being considered, Ogilvy’s outstanding leaders will continue to lead the charge within the agency, implementing a clear and established agency plan with the support of WPP Australia and New Zealand president Rose Herceg.

Herceg said of Kissane’s departure: “I have worked closely with Sally for many years and have always deeply admired her both as a leader, and a champion of creativity. Sally’s commitment to work that drives measurable growth for our clients through the power of culture, has been unwavering. Her commitment to developing female leadership has been a driving force of change; category-breaking initiatives like ‘Changing the Face’ and ‘SheCD’ among other talent development programs including the Goliath Grad program, has led to a significant shift in ensuring Ogilvy’s talent reflects our broader community. She leaves a culture that celebrates teamwork, collaboration and diversity of thought, and we’ll always be very grateful for the significant role she has played in the development of Ogilvy’s ANZ capability, and the Ogilvy brand. These are big shoes to fill.”