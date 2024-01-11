EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces

The Boards of Directors of EMG and Gravity Media today confirmed the completion of a definitive agreement to combine their businesses.

The combination of their complementary businesses creates one of the world’s largest and most significant

broadcast technology and production companies. By aligning their strengths, expertise, and resources, the

enlarged group will deliver an unparalleled range of media services and solutions to clients worldwide.

The new venture, which will be formally named in due course, will have significant global capability, including

more than 100 outside broadcast trucks and flypacks and 40 studios and production facilities across Europe,

the Middle East, United States, and Australia, which will be part of the new global business. The business will

have 30 offices across 12 countries, with a total of 2,000 permanent employees and access to a global

network of freelance personnel.

The combination will deliver broadcast, technology, production, and post-production solutions across many

of the world’s most-watched live events and entertainment programmes, working with the world’s most

renowned production houses and broadcasters.

The group will be led by Shaun Gregory, the current CEO of EMG, as its Global Chief Executive Officer.

John Newton, Founder, CEO and majority shareholder of Gravity Media, will be appointed Executive Chairman of the new combined group. Both Shaun Gregory and John Newton will join the main Board of the newly combined group, joining EMG’s existing shareholders PAI Partners, Ackermans & Van Haaren, Watchers & Co and Banijay. TowerBrook Capital Partners, which currently has a significant shareholding in Gravity Media, will retain a stake in the combined group. John Newton will maintain his significant interest in the combined entity, of which PAI Partners will be the majority shareholder.

“This is the right time to bring together EMG and Gravity Media to create a truly global production and media services business. This combination will allow us to play an increasingly important role for our customers and our people. Together, the group will offer new products, new services and enter new markets. I look forward to working with Shaun and the broader team to grow this exciting new business,” Newton said.

“This is a pivotal day for the industry as we bring together two powerhouses to create a truly global business. Both John and I believe this industry needs entities with significant global capability that are prepared to invest. Our vision is to create a world-class business that sets new industry standards and can seamlessly enter and grow new markets. This is a fantastic opportunity, which in turn gives our customers the best solutions and quality they rightly demand. We’ll be able to invest in global platforms, end-to-end production and, of course, the best people. We’re looking forward to getting started,” Shaun Gregory, CEO of EMG, said.

EMG was advised by Société Générale and Crédit Agricole CIB. Moelis & Company provided advisory services to Gravity Media on the transaction.

Today’s announcement follows the satisfaction of regulatory and other required conditions.