Brisbane Roar Partner With Trippant To Support Off Field Growth

Australian A-League Football Club, Brisbane Roar, has chosen global communications consultants Trippant to support its continued growth off the field.

As part of the Brisbane Roar’s desire to reconnect with its large state-wide, national and international fanbase, Brisbane Roar has signed a deal with Trippant, a communications consultancy that boasts the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and New Zealand Rugby as clients.

Brisbane Roar recently appointed senior executives, CEO Kaz Patafta and COO Zac Anderson. Under their leadership, Trippant will support the external communications efforts to share the club’s vision to rebuild and evolve into Australia’s top men and women’s A-League football teams – ultimately, reinvigorating and reinforcing their fans’ engagement and loyalty.

“Brisbane Roar FC is in a period of rebuilding. Trippant will help us tell that story as the team works tirelessly off the field to lay the foundations for our new vision for the club, ” said Patafta.

“We’re immensely proud to be steering this club back to where it should be, winning games and acting as a cornerstone for our local communities. We felt Trippant immediately understood the opportunity in front of us and its global reach and senior expertise provides us with the perfect partner to support our ambitious rebuild plans”.

“We built Trippant with the vision to only work with great people, ambitious people. In Kaz and Zac we’ve found exactly that. Brisbane Roar has a great history in the A-League, and our role will be in helping provide a strategic view and to help reengage stakeholders, businesses, and communities to bolster this great club as the pride of Queensland. We’re over the moon to be rolling our sleeves up and to be a part of this special journey,” said Tom Scott, Trippant CEO.

Trippant will be on hand to support the club’s communications and marketing personnel with senior advisory and consultation, as well as spearheading specific communications and community initiatives. It will allow Brisbane Roar to also tap into a global team of leading experts as the club continues to build its sense of purpose off the field, reintroduce fans, and generate greater commercial revenues.