BMW Calls In The Heavyweights For Super Bowl, As Christopher Walken, Ashley Park & Usher Star

Hollywood A-lister Christopher Walken’s not only know for his famed cinematic hairdos, but also the unique way he speaks to which he puts down to his Scottish and German heritage.

And the fabled actor’s voice and lines are the star of BMW’s work for this year’s Super Bowl.

The German carmarque has enlisted the octogenarian to help flog its brand new all-electric 5 Series with cameos from none other than Usher and Emily in Paris star, Ashley Park, to appeal to the younger crowd.

If you’re not familiar with Walken’s back catalogue, you may miss the enumerable mentions in the ad, but that’s not to say it’s not good fun as Walken again hams it up at his own expense. The Usher scene is all a bit random, but provides the ad with even more celeb clout and younger car buyer appeal.

The spot’s the work of creative agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners and was directed by Veteran Hungry Man director Bryan Buckley.

Watch it below:

Rich Silverstein, co-chairman and co-founder of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, said of the work: “Christopher Walken is iconic, as is the 5 Series. It’s one icon working with another, creating a synergy of two legendary figures. You wait your whole life to make a campaign like this. The reality is everyone has a Walken impression. But there’s only one original.”