From Celebrity Endorsements To High Intensity Plot Lines, Here Are Some Of The Best Super Bowl Ad Teasers So Far

It’s the biggest day in the US advertising calendar, enriched with significant celebrity endorsements and extravagantly high price tags. On the field, it’s all touchdowns and running miles, but off the field, the Super Bowl ads reign supreme.

In 2023, advertisers spent an average of seven million US dollars to put a 30-second spot on air during the Super Bowl LVI broadcast. Overall, in-game ad revenue generated 578.4 million US dollars, up a massive $143.8 million from the year prior. In just November last year, CBS had nearly sold out all its Super Bowl advertising slots.

With just a week to go, B&T has put together some of the best Super Bowl campaign teasers we’ve seen so far this year!

Doritos Dinamita:

Featuring the star of the beloved series Wednesday, Jenny Ortega, this spot sees the Netflix star shopping before her day is ruined when the new line of Doritos Dinamita is out of stock. Goodby, Silverstein & Partners created the spot that aims to generate hype around a new chip line. The executive creative director at the agency, Eamonn Dixon, said that the campaign would kick off a year of advertising and activations for the snack brand.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups:

Reese’s have teased a significant change to their classic product in their Super Bowl teaser produced by ad agency Erich & Kallman. The spot sees fans of the famous product stunned by the suggestion of a change, playing on fans’ passion for the range. “Reese’s has a fervent fan base who are emotionally invested in our iconic pairing of peanut butter and chocolate,” said Ryan Riess, vice president of creative and brand strategy at Reese’s parent Hershey Company.

Pringles:

This teaser sees iconic actor Chris Pratt, with a moustache not too dissimilar to the Pringles man, taking on the role of Mr P. The big news came from Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. “Now all of you get to find out the reason I’ve been putting up with @prattprattpratt’s intense moustache for so many months,” she wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger)

M&M’s:

For too long, only winners have been able to claim the coveted champions ring. Until now! M&M’s have created the Almost Champions Comfort Ring to support all those on the losing team next Monday. The movie trailer style campaign, created by BBDO New York, features a ring embedded with diamonds made from M&M’s peanut butter.

M&M’s has been a staple of the Super Bowl for years, said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley North America. “M&M’S has shown up big at the Super Bowl over the past two decades, and we’re excited to continue celebrating our relationship with the NFL by using the moment to kick off a new focus on product for M&M’S in 2024.”

Nerds:

This spot sees singer and songwriter Addison Rae rehearsing in a dance studio, instructing a fellow performer who remains off-screen. Created by Digitas Chicago, the teaser closes with “Who is Addison coaching?” generating excitement for the full campaign launch.

A statement from the brand revealed that the campaign will take a fresh new look at iconic Nerds characters while engaging all of the senses.

Popeyes:

Comedic genius Ken Jeong appears in this teaser, complete with ominous music that all has a very 2001: A Space Odyssey feel. The campaign, created by US-based agency McKinney, will launch five different flavours of wings that will become permanent items on the Popeyes menu. The campaign is part of a 3-year plan from the company and will appear in competition with a wealth of other food and beverage brands.

Volkswagen Beetle:

This teaser tugs on the heartstrings, drawing on the “love story” between Volkswagen and America. Featuring soft music and black and white images that are uncharacteristic of the traditional Super Bowl ad, agency Johannes Leonardo has created a timeless story that is bound to stand out from the crowd of high-intensity colours and celebrity endorsements.

Drumstick:

Comedian and actor Eric Andre experiences all the horrors of airport security when he travels through with a bag full of Drumstick ice-creams. Created by Opinionated, the teaser sees an airport security worker checking and confiscating the frozen treats.

“A Drumstick has everything you want from a snack—taste, texture and flavour variety. It’s salty, sweet, chocolatey, creamy… the list goes on. It can hold its own against any other snack,” said Drumstick marketing director Kerry Hopkins. “Since the Super Bowl is the ultimate snacking occasion, it’s the perfect opportunity to reaffirm that message”.

State Farm:

A legend of Super Bowl marketing, Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the big game. The teaser from Highdive sees the iconic actor appearing as Agent State Farm, a character akin to Marvel’s Captain America – the only man who can help when everything seems lost.

State Farm has a long history with the Super Bowl, but after a three-year hiatus, the insurance company is promising a star-studded, memorable advertisement.