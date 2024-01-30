“An Opportunity Not A Threat! WPP Announces Near Half-A-Billion AI Play
WPP has announced plans to invest £250 million ($A480 million) in AI in 2024, while the holdco expects its 2023 earnings to come in at the top end of its previously issued guidance.
Ahead of Capital Markets Day in London, WPP’s AI announcement follows a similar €300 million ($A493 million) commitment by Publicis Groupe which was announced last week.
The London-based WPP laid its plans to drive growth by leveraging AI, tech and data. WPP has already made a number of investments in the field, having acquired AI specialist Satalia in 2021, and formed partnerships with Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.
It will also be looking to expand the reach of AI tools through WPP Open, a business platform used to share data across the company.
In addition to the AI investment, WPP pre-released its 2023 earnings, with full results due in mid-February. The company expects to report 2023 revenue growth (less pass-through costs) of 0.9 percent, in line with the 0.5-1.0 percent guidance issued in Q3 2023.
Commenting on the AI move, WPP CEO Mark Read (lead image) said: “AI is transforming our industry and we see it as an opportunity not a threat.
“We firmly believe that AI will enhance, not replace, human creativity. We are already empowering our people with AI-based tools to augment their skills, produce work more efficiently and improve media performance, all of which will increase the effectiveness of our work. We also see opportunities to sell new AI-driven products and services to our clients and to capture more growth in areas like production.”
Read acknowledged the current economic headwinds but added: “While we had to navigate a more challenging environment in 2023, we see strong future demand for our services and are confident we can accelerate our growth over the medium-term.”
The firm is also targeting cost savings of £125 million ($A240 million) by 2025 via its consolidation measures, with 40-50 percent of those savings to be realised in 2024. In October, the company merged Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to form VML. And just last week, WPP merged two of its agencies, Hill & Knowlton and BCW, to form Burson.
Latest News
Chris Freel Reappears At oOh!media As Group Sales Director
In yet further proof you can't keep a good man down, Chris Freel reappears at oOh! Rope & ocky straps aside, that is.
Join B&T And Tealium For An Illuminating CDP Chat (& A Nice Breakfast)
The world of marketing is in the midst of a paradigm shift with tightening privacy laws and changing consumer expectations — fortunately, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) is the perfect software to help marketers stay one step ahead of new rules and leave their rivals behind with improved, personalised communications. Lead image: Will Griffith, president […]
Free TV Nabs SBS’ Michael Coonan For Director Of Public Policy Role
Michael Coonan joins the Free TV team. However, his views on Free Julian Assange & Free Nelson Mandela remain unclear.
Oz Open Winner Jannik Sinner Set To Earn A Cool $23K For An Insta Post
Did you forgo a promising tennis career for a poorly paid job in the media industry? Dust off the Yonex with this news.
“Any Changes Would Have Required Human Intervention”: Adobe Fires Back At Nine’s AI Claim Over Georgie Purcell Photoshopping
Nine's AI boob blunder enters its second day as Mike Sneesby hunts the culprit(s) with a large butterfly net.
YouTube Ad Revenue Nearly Hits $14bn But Market Remains Unimpressed With Alphabet
To YouTube's credit, if you've got ANY problem in the world, it's got a video for it. But be careful with hemorrhoids.
Microsoft Search & News Ad Revenues Climb 8% As It Continues AI Drive
Microsoft announced that its search and news advertising revenues climbed by eight per cent year-on-year in its Q2 2024 earnings released overnight. This growth has been relatively stable over successive quarters for Microsoft, with the firm expanding its business with ChatGPT and the AI-powered Bing browser. Microsoft’s big bet with AI has continued to pay […]
ABC Managing Director Denies Systemic Bias & Racism Within The Broadcaster
ABC MD forced to deny claims of systemic bias & racism. Confirms the broadcaster's hatred of Peter Dutton, however.
Posh & Becks Ham It Up In Surprisingly Funny Uber Eats Super Bowl Teaser
This Uber Eats ad featuring the Beckhams is so hilarious for a fleeting second you think Posh might possibly smile.
Compare The Pair Moves Into Retirement Via Initiative
For almost 20 years, Industry Super Australia, with its creative agency The Shannon Company, has encouraged Australians to ‘Compare The Pair’ when considering their superannuation fund. And now it has commenced a new complementary chapter, launching ‘Compare the Retirement’ across television, radio and digital with media strategy partner, Initiative. “Evidence shows that when you demonstrate […]
Captains Announced For UnLtd: Big Clash 10-Year Anniversary Cricket Tournament
Adland's annual charity cricket match's on again this Thursday. Participants are asked not to bring their own sandpaper.
Calls For MAFS To Be Cancelled After X-Rated Best Man Speech
MAFS fans fume at embarrassing & highly inappropriate best man's speech, despite it being a long-held Aussie tradition.
New Aussie Tennis Ace Alex de Minaur Dons The Polo Ralph Lauren For Esquire Australia
In a world of dickhead Aussie mens tennis players, Alex de Minaur is a refreshing anomaly indeed.
Taboola’s AI Technology Now Accounts For More Than 50% Of Advertiser Spend
Taboola has announced rapid adoption and results for its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions. Since launching just three months ago, this technology is already being used by 50 per cent of Taboola advertisers, including Hyundai, ERGO, Leica Camera, Sonova, Peugeot Turkey, and Opel Turkey, with some advertisers seeing 110 percent increases in conversions. […]
On Device Research Nabs Allan Breiland From Kantar Media
On Device Research is growing its ANZ team, appointing highly respected research expert Allan Breiland (lead image) to the newly created role of research director ANZ. He will be tasked with expanding and tailoring On Device Research’s brand measurement solutions across the region. Breiland has more than 20 years of research experience across a wealth […]
Canteen Australia Reinvigorates Brand For 2024, Appointing whiteGREY
B&T always happy to support the good work of Canteen Australia. And if you saw our diet & lifestyle you'd realise why.
Modibodi Appoints Bread Agency As Global Social Media Partner
Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi, has appointed Bread Agency to its global social media account. Working closely with the Modibodi marketing and social media teams, Bread will help evolve Modibodi’s social presence across Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, and Germany. Designed to look and feel just like your favourite underwear but featuring in-built leak-proof protection […]
Latest Research By WARC Shows Highly Awarded Creative Campaigns Are Significantly More Effective
Each year, WARC tracks the results of the top regional and global award shows for creativity and effectiveness for the WARC Rankings, the ultimate benchmark for marketing. Using the results data from between 2015 and 2022, WARC has assessed the health of creativity to establish how often creative work is also effective. The study reveals […]
Designteam Drives Results For Ford With Mustang Mach-E Activation
Surry Hills-based brand activation agency Designteam, has successfully executed a groundbreaking campaign activation for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. From Brisbane to Melbourne, this experiential campaign aimed to educate and engage audiences while driving awareness and demand for the Mustang Mach-E through Ford’s dealer network. The “carefully selected” activation sites provided unique opportunities for consumers to […]
KIA Marketing Chief Dean Norbiato: There Is No Better Sponsorship Than The Australian Open
B&T's chatting with KIA CMO Dean Norbiato. Sadly, we didn't get around to asking any tricky Bernard Tomic questions.
Brands say “I Do” To Married At First Sight
Is friends saying "you should go on MAFS" another way of saying "we're worried you haven't got laid for a long time"?
Robert Irwin Ditches The Khaki, Dancing His Way Into Hilarious New I’m A Celebrity Ad
B&T's all for honouring Steve Irwin's memory, but his son turning into a cookie cutter replica is a dash worrying.
Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Outguns Idol & Survivor As Networks Roll Out Their 2024 Heavy Hitters
After six weeks of non-stop cricket, tennis & beer drinking, TV fans were right to feel somewhat lost last night.
Victorian MP Launches Attack On Nine After Images Of Her Were Edited To Make Her Breasts Appear Larger
Victorian pollie fumes amid allegations Nine altered her breasts. B&T does warn you have to look long and hard.
Young Lions Competitions Launch Live Masterclass
Are you the next David Droga of Aussie advertising? Entering Cannes Young Lions is the only way to validate your claims.
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Partners With Ferrari F1 Team
Do you like to phone an ex at 2am to clarify some comments from 2019? Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is not for you.
Aussies Prioritise Wellness Over Ambition For 2024 According To Latest Amex Trendex
American Express’ global Trendex reveals Australians are prioritising wellness over ambition as they set their 2024 goals. Being healthier (69 per cent), having a better quality of life (64 per cent) and improving their mental health (57 per cent) all rank as more important than being productive (34 per cent) or successful in their career […]
“Makes A Complete Mockery Of Woman!” Rip Curl’s Trans Stand Infuriates Surf Community
You could've written a whole marketing textbook on 2023's Bud Light disaster. And this could be its updated compendium.
Paramatta Eels Lose $1.25 Million In Sponsorship After Paramatta City Council Slashes Investment
Yes, we've entered that sport dead space between the end of the tennis & the start of the footy. So enjoy this treat.
Enero Nabs M&C’s Nikki Harrison As The Group’s Head of People & Culture
Work for Enero? Planning on putting your racy Kendall Jenner 2024 calendar up in the office? Time to meet your new HR.
Advertising In A Connected World: 2024 Predictions From Samsung Ads’ Alex Spurzem
It's 2024 predictions from Samsung Ads' Alex Spurzem. And in bad news for Penrith fans, he's ruled out a four-peat.
Carnival Encourages Aussies To Opt For 100% Holiday On Their Holiday Via Today the Brave
Carnival Cruises unveils latest campaign that stop short of encouraging swingers to go on Richard Branson's new ship.
Crisis Inside Hockey Australia As Kookaburras Unable To Secure Major Corporate Sponsor
Hockey is the great enigma of Australian sport. We seem to be very good at it, but you never see anyone ever playing it.
X-Rated AI-Generated Taylor Swift Images Force Microsoft, X Into Changes
B&T very much doubts Taylor Swift has an over 40s dad fanbase. But could this be about to change things?
Is The Party Over? Havas Study Finds 47% Of Aussie Gen Zs Prefer To Stay In On The Weekend
In exciting news for public vomiting and urination, study finds Gen Zs now prefer to stay home of a weekend.
Auto-Play Ads With Sound Tops List Of Most Annoying Types Of Online Advertising
A study into the most annoying types of ads is in. And, strangely, not one mention of a single meerkat.