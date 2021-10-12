Yubo Partners With AJ Clementine For Livestream In Support Of National Mental Health Month

Yubo and social media sensation and LGBTQI+ advocate AJ Clementine, have teamed up for a mental health and wellbeing live stream.

We all know it’s been another tough year, not only for Aussies, but across the globe, and as part of its commitment to Gen Z mental health and wellbeing, live streaming app Yubo has launched ‘Express Sessions’ to support its Gen Z users with mental health.

Clementine will be hosting the sessions and be bringing her signature warmth and wit to the event. Yubo will share her advice on how she deals with anxiety, answer questions from the audience and have a meaningful conversation with the community.

Yubo’s ‘Express Sessions’ will allow users to have a safe space to view, talk and seek peer support from the wider community for their everyday life issues. Several sessions will continue to take place each month globally on the app to support Gen Z users.

Unlike other social media platforms, Yubo does not have likes or followers, instead, users are encouraged to meet new people and develop strong connections online via live streams.

Across markets, Yubo has been hosting live streams with mental health and body positivity advocates, live streams with a meditation coach and relaxation/bedtime story sessions to help its community. Similar activities will take place on an ongoing basis to provide support to the mental well-being of users.

Australian Gen Zs can sign up to Yubo for free to join Clementines’s Livestream this Friday and contribute to the conversation.