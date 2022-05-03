“You Want To Get The Punch In!” Bill Shorten Gets Into Spat With Nine Journalist

Former Labor Leader Bill Shorten got into a snappy exchange of words with Nine reporter Chris O’Keefe.

The election is in full swing, and besides being treated to having politicians on Morning Shows. We are also getting to watch the media and politicians duke it out every day.

Let's not even get started on the curry Scott Morrison just made.

What do you make of Scott Morrison’s raw chicken curry on his Facebook page tonight? pic.twitter.com/haDQo9JJyT — Too little too late (@neverintimetoo) May 1, 2022

Today the topic turned to Tanya Plibersek not being present at Labor’s campaign launch in Perth.

Instead, she attended a union rally. However, rumours were floating around that she hadn’t been invited and that perhaps Labour Leader Anthony Albanese sees her as a threat.

Considering how much backstabbing goes on in Australian politics, this wouldn’t exactly be paranoid of him.

In the presser, Shorten said Plibersek’s debate performance pointed out the “lack of line-up” on ScoMo’s team.

However, news.com.au reported O’Keefe didn’t hold back when he said: “Sorry, Albo is threatened by Tanya. It is very, very clear.”

O’Keefe didn’t stop there, though, he really went in for the kill and said: “Just like you, Bill, were threatened by Albanese back in 2019. You know how this works.

“Nobody here believes that you guys are sitting at the coalface and just chipping away at votes in your electorate. Please, this is politics. It is an election.”

O’Keefe continued on and said: “Tanya is sitting there doing the numbers about what will happen if it doesn’t go well.

“She will be the leader of the Labor Party. We all know that, Bill. Stop pulling our leg.”

Shorten retorted: “Chris, I understand it is Tuesday morning, you want to get the punch in and the boxing gloves on.

“Good on you, son … Let’s not make it down here. We will get you down to boxercise class and get it out of your system.”

If this were two women talking, we’d call this a bitchy exchange – just saying.