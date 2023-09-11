“WTF! How Is This Allowed?” Fans Fume As Coles’ Big Red Hand Invades AFL Coin Toss

“WTF! How Is This Allowed?” Fans Fume As Coles’ Big Red Hand Invades AFL Coin Toss
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Coles’ sponsorship of the AFL has had its own ‘Bud Light moment’ after a bizarre-looking mascot shaped like the brand’s famous big red hand made an appearance at the coin toss at Thursday night’s qualifying final between Collingwood and Melbourne.

The supermarket giant’s “prices are down” symbol wandered out into the middle of a packed MCG for the coin toss in a costume that was clearly worn by a child or person of short stature.

Coles has sponsored the AFL since 2020 when the two parties signed a five-year deal for the grocer to become the game’s “official supermarket”. Coles also sponsors the women’s competition and is Collingwood’s official “community partner”.

However, the site of the dancing hand during such an important finals match seemed to infuriate viewers watching at home.

The whole mess was initially called out by ESPN assistant editor Matt Walsh who tweeted, “This is… grim!”

Another person added: “This is embarrassing”. While another person asked: “WTF – how is this allowed?”

“The AFL has lost it allowing this,” suggested another fan.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” penned another.

However, Coles defended the stunt, saying it was a way of honouring its hardworking staff.

In a statement to News.com.au, a spokesperson said: “During the finals series we’re recognising our amazing Coles team members who proudly serve communities across Australia.

“Each coin toss throughout the finals, excluding the Grand Final, a Coles team member from one of our regions has been selected to be a part of this very special moment and our Big Red Hand mascot was there to give them a helping hand,” the spokesperson said.

Just last week  the brand unveiled a new campaign doubling down on the famous ‘Hand’ via Omnicom’s bespoke agency Smith St. Read B&T’s reporting HERE.

 

 

 



