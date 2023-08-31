Coles Brings Back The Big Red Hand In New Brand Platform Via Smith St.

    Coles is doubling down on value, launching a new brand platform, “Great Value. Hands Down.”, that puts the iconic Big Red Hand back at the centre of its value communications.

    Coles’ role in providing affordable, quality products to Aussies has never been more important, amid inflation, interest rate hikes, and cost of living concerns.

    Building on the Great Lengths platform which talks to the incredible quality on offer at Coles, “Great Value. Hands Down.” demonstrates a commitment to value. Coles is focusing on helping Australians not only eat better, but live better every day. The campaign brings that commitment to life, showcasing how Coles can offer great value in a multitude of ways to help customers manage their household budgets.

    The launch campaign shows the Coles team expressing their excitement in all sorts of ways: tricks, flips, and even being shot out of a cannon to deliver Click&Collect orders straight to your car boot.

    Coles head of brand and media Bianca Mundy said: “”Great Value. Hands Down.” is designed to first and foremost re-educate Australians on what the Big Red Hand means: the multitude of ways that Aussies can access value at Coles.

    “It’s more than having ‘down down’ prices on things customers love – it’s also about great weekly specials, bonus points, money off your shop with flybuys, stable low-prices and quality staples, award-winning financial products, and access to free and easy services like Click&Collect.

    “Armed with this platform, we’ll continue to find meaningful ways to help our customers manage their household budgets every day. We hope it will make it easier for customers to find all the ways Coles can make budgets stretch further – just look for the Big Red Hand.”

    Smith St., group executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan said: “Coles has an incredible asset in the Big Red Hand, which was catapulted into the world by the agency Big Red over 10 years ago. It’s still one of Australia’s most recognisable advertising icons.

    “As we continue to showcase Coles’ unwavering enthusiasm, fun, and cheekiness, it was only right to bring back the Big Red Hand in a new contemporary way.”

    Smith St., group creative partner, James Cowie added: “Big Red Hand campaigns have always featured Coles team members looking excited in a pretty over-the-top way. We wanted to really own that excitement and take it to yet another level in a way that’s fun and self-aware.”

    The campaign will roll out across TV, radio, OOH, and social. The new “Great Value. Hands Down.” platform will spotlight thousands of weekly specials.

     

    Credits:

    Client: Coles

    General manager, brand, digital & media: Kate Bailey

    Head of brand & media: Bianca Mundy

    Senior marketing manager, brand: Patrick Breen

    Senior marketing manager: Christopher Halicki

    Marketing manager: Brinley Ryder

    Media manager: Caitlyn Shiel

    Senior insights manager: Alannah McColl

    Customer insights manager: Phoebe Chapman

    National media & Ccmmunications manager: Martine Alpins

    Agency: Smith St.

    Lead producer: Tony Le

    Group creative partner: James Cowie

    Senior art director: Becky Morriss

    Creative director: Cameron Trollope

    Creative director: Jessica Harold

    Chief operating officer: Tristan Alexander

    Design director: Alex Pappos

    Senior designer: Courtney Guy

    Social content creative: Charlotte Funnell

    Social creative: Pip Dolman

    Social creative: Gabrielle Sandel

    Integrated producer: Maysn Smith

    Senior designer: Courtney Guy

    Digital designer: Petar Zivkovic

    Managing partner: Katie Firth

    Engagement director: Jeremie Curzon

    Social content producer / engagement director: Jessica Fletcher

    Head of planning: Matt Pearce

    Social strategist: Rosie Chong

    Smith St. chief creative officer: Stephen de Wolf

    Smith St. group executive creative director: Psembi Kinstan

    Production company: Revolver

    Director: Matt Devine

    MD /Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

    Executive producer/partner: Pip Smart

    Senior producer: Serena Paull

    DOP: Crighton Bone

    Production designer: Enzo Iacano

    Wardrobe: Olivia Simpson

    Choreographer: Tracie Morley

    Casting: Citizen Jane

    Editorial: Arc Edit

    Editor: Dan Lee

    Senior Producer: Winnie O’Neil

    VFX Heckler

    Executive creative director: Jamie Watson

    Flame Online: Julian Ford

    Colourist: Ben Eagleton

    Head of production: Amy Jarman

    3D Philip Wang, Rachael Tedesco

    Sound: Bang Bang Studios

    Sound engineer: Sam Hopgood

    Producer: Polly McGregor / Holli Dee

    Music composer: Electric Dreams

    Music Licence: Level Two



    Coles

