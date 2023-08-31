Coles Brings Back The Big Red Hand In New Brand Platform Via Smith St.

Coles is doubling down on value, launching a new brand platform, “Great Value. Hands Down.”, that puts the iconic Big Red Hand back at the centre of its value communications.

Coles’ role in providing affordable, quality products to Aussies has never been more important, amid inflation, interest rate hikes, and cost of living concerns.

Building on the Great Lengths platform which talks to the incredible quality on offer at Coles, “Great Value. Hands Down.” demonstrates a commitment to value. Coles is focusing on helping Australians not only eat better, but live better every day. The campaign brings that commitment to life, showcasing how Coles can offer great value in a multitude of ways to help customers manage their household budgets.

The launch campaign shows the Coles team expressing their excitement in all sorts of ways: tricks, flips, and even being shot out of a cannon to deliver Click&Collect orders straight to your car boot.

Coles head of brand and media Bianca Mundy said: “”Great Value. Hands Down.” is designed to first and foremost re-educate Australians on what the Big Red Hand means: the multitude of ways that Aussies can access value at Coles.

“It’s more than having ‘down down’ prices on things customers love – it’s also about great weekly specials, bonus points, money off your shop with flybuys, stable low-prices and quality staples, award-winning financial products, and access to free and easy services like Click&Collect.

“Armed with this platform, we’ll continue to find meaningful ways to help our customers manage their household budgets every day. We hope it will make it easier for customers to find all the ways Coles can make budgets stretch further – just look for the Big Red Hand.”

Smith St., group executive creative director, Psembi Kinstan said: “Coles has an incredible asset in the Big Red Hand, which was catapulted into the world by the agency Big Red over 10 years ago. It’s still one of Australia’s most recognisable advertising icons.

“As we continue to showcase Coles’ unwavering enthusiasm, fun, and cheekiness, it was only right to bring back the Big Red Hand in a new contemporary way.”

Smith St., group creative partner, James Cowie added: “Big Red Hand campaigns have always featured Coles team members looking excited in a pretty over-the-top way. We wanted to really own that excitement and take it to yet another level in a way that’s fun and self-aware.”

The campaign will roll out across TV, radio, OOH, and social. The new “Great Value. Hands Down.” platform will spotlight thousands of weekly specials.

