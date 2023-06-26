“Women Are All Girl Bosses, The Men Are All Incompetent Goons!” People Are Hating On Bud Light’s Latest

“Women Are All Girl Bosses, The Men Are All Incompetent Goons!” People Are Hating On Bud Light’s Latest
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



As Churchill famously said, “When you’re going through hell, keep on going!” Although that doesn’t appear to be working for Bud Light who can’t market themselves a trick since the fallout from the trans fiasco began almost three months ago.

Last Friday, the brand unveiled a new minute-long ad to YouTube (you can read B&T’s original reporting HERE) called “Easy to summer”, an ode to sinkin’ suds in the summer sun and all set to Chic’s 1979 seminal disco hit “Good Times”.

Unveiling the ad, an Anheuser-Busch InBev spokesman said: “Bud Light established our ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’ platform at the Super Bowl and we are continuing to build on that message as we unveil our new ‘Easy to Summer’ commercial to officially kick off summer.”

Initially, Anheuser-Busch chose not to run any comments alongside the work which – when they got turned back on – did seem to be justified.

The spot is already nudging a quarter-of-a-million views since going live on Friday while the comments are probably not what Anheuser-Busch execs wanted to hear.

“Let me guess, all the Bud Light drinking women are strong girl bosses and the men are incompetent goons… Nailed It!!!!,” wrote one. Another suggested, “Yes, let’s alienate our core consumer base even more by portraying them as incompetent.”

Another added: “This commercial is amazing in how it shows Bud Light STILL doesn’t know their customers. They need to hire a blue collar marketer asap before there comes a point of no return.”

Commenting on the work, brand market and social media export Scott Steinberg told Forbes: “In some ways, they’d have been better off to keep a low profile, and let this blow over a bit more. But there is something to be said for being proactive. The company sought to address the social media crisis, but it didn’t work.

“They’re been swinging too far in both directions. A more balanced approach is what they should have done in the first place, and this was likely meant as a fresh start, but the consumers aren’t ready, at least not yet,” Steinberg said.

Meanwhile, attendees at last week’s Cannes Lions were quick to tell awaited media their views on the whole Bud debacle.

None other than Aussie David Droga said: “The act itself it can be taken for what it is or maybe it was blown up. But how they reacted, I think there would be some debate about whether they did the right thing or wrong thing. You have to know how and when to show up. If things feel tactical, as opposed to sincere, then sometimes that can backfire,” the lauded ad man said.

Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Wrigley added: “It’s always a balancing act, I would say. Brands want to be part of the conversation, they want to be culturally relevant and really connect with consumers, so it’s a difficult balance to get right.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of LGBTQ+ rights organisation GLAAD said: “What Bud Light did was they had a trigger response and they ended up alienating everyone.

“They didn’t give the extremists what they want, because the extremists wanted everything. You can never satisfy a bully.

“And then for the LGBTQ community and our allies, we’re turned off by them,” she continued. “You went and wanted to use us to market but then you didn’t come in behind us.

“So I think that they ended up losing, and you could see it in their stock price,” Ellis said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bud Light david droga

Latest News

Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One
  • Marketing

Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One

Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi and PUMA have developed a unique ‘IRL’ and digital experience designed to encourage women and girls to stay in sport, by swapping their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts and PUMA women’s fit football boots. According to Modibodi x PUMA research, […]

Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics
  • Marketing

Teads Releases First to Market Attention Metrics

Teads, the global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since […]

Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet
  • Media

Cannes Lions 2023: WeAre8 Wants To Flip The Internet

B&T boarded PwC’s ‘Tenacity’ superyacht in Cannes to hear how WeAre8 can help us to transform the social media landscape and build brands for a better world. Rosie Oakshott reports. WeAre8 Founder and Global CEO, Sue Fenessey (second from right above) was joined by former England and Manchester United Captain, Rio Ferdinand, PwC’s UK Director, […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot
  • Media

Nova 100’s Ben And Liam In Unusual Maternity Shoot

With Nova 100’s breakfast host Ben Harvey expecting his first child with wife Sam in late July, co-host Liam Stapleton took his role as Godfather to the next level by organising a maternity photo shoot for the pregnant couple. Cute right? What was less cute was co-host and godfather Liam Stapleton also inserting himself into […]