Can Humour & A Bit Of Disco Save Bud Light? Its Latest Campaign Is Desperately, Desperately Hoping So!

The most savaged brand one the planet – Bud Light – is continuing to try and market its way out of the disaster it marketed itself into with the launch of a fun and catchy new summer campaign in the US.

Since the Anheuser-Busch brand became the marketing story of the year in early April after an ill-thought out collab with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light has not only lost its title of America’s biggest selling beer but has also seen the company’s value dive almost $US16 billion ($A23.6 billion).

However, a new campaign aims to shed a light anywhere but there and desperately tries to reconnect with Bud’s core drinkers.

Called “Easy to Summer”, the 60-second spot is set to Chic’s 1979 seminal disco hit “Good Times”.

The ad was posted to YouTube on Thursday and, interestingly, the brand has turned off the ability to add comments.

It’s unclear who the agency is behind the new work, which you can check out below:

In addition to the new spot, Bud Light’s broader ad campaign for summer includes partnerships with country singers to bring concerts to fans’ backyards and new ads featuring NFL players, including Travis Kelce and Dak Prescott, set to roll out in a few weeks. It’s also giving away $US10,000 weekly to drinkers to “make summer easy to enjoy and stock up for all the backyard parties,” according to a press statement.

