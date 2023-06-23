Can Humour & A Bit Of Disco Save Bud Light? Its Latest Campaign Is Desperately, Desperately Hoping So!

Can Humour & A Bit Of Disco Save Bud Light? Its Latest Campaign Is Desperately, Desperately Hoping So!
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The most savaged brand one the planet – Bud Light – is continuing to try and market its way out of the disaster it marketed itself into with the launch of a fun and catchy new summer campaign in the US.

Since the Anheuser-Busch brand became the marketing story of the year in early April after an ill-thought out collab with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light has not only lost its title of America’s biggest selling beer but has also seen the company’s value dive almost $US16 billion ($A23.6 billion).

However, a new campaign aims to shed a light anywhere but there and desperately tries to reconnect with Bud’s core drinkers.

Called “Easy to Summer”, the 60-second spot is set to Chic’s 1979 seminal disco hit “Good Times”.

The ad was posted to YouTube on Thursday and, interestingly, the brand has turned off the ability to add comments.

It’s unclear who the agency is behind the new work, which you can check out below:

In addition to the new spot, Bud Light’s broader ad campaign for summer includes partnerships with country singers to bring concerts to fans’ backyards and new ads featuring NFL players, including Travis Kelce and Dak Prescott, set to roll out in a few weeks. It’s also giving away $US10,000 weekly to drinkers to “make summer easy to enjoy and stock up for all the backyard parties,” according to a press statement.

Meanwhile, you can read B&T’s reporting from Cannes this week with Anheuser-Busch’s CMO Marcel Marcondes HERE.

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney

Latest News

Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin
  • Media

Thursday TV Ratings: NSW Wins The Battle But Loses The War In Women’s State Of Origin

Sports fans are calling for the Women’s State Of Origin series to join the men’s series in having a three-game series, after yesterday’s ‘dumb scenes’ in the match between NSW and Queensland. Despite NSW winning the game, the team was seen looking sad after final whistle. Whilst they won the match 18-14, they still lost […]

Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile
  • Marketing

Peter Langley: The Forgotten Last Marketing Mile

Peter Langley, vice president, FedEx, Australasia explains the importance of the last mile delivery to enhance consumer understanding and satisfaction. In today’s environment where customer experience is central to contemporary business practice, the role of the marketer has needed to expand to consider the entire interaction between customer and brand.  While many businesses have honed their […]

Image lead story Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers
  • Marketing

Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers

Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them. The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud […]

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
  • Technology

Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership

Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]

Photo of podcast studio
  • Media

Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service

New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
  • Marketing

Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market

Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]