It’s Official! Bud Light Loses Its #1 Selling Beer Status; As Mulvaney Breaks Silence On Disaster

The utter disaster that is the Bud Light trans marketing fiasco has reached its zenith with news overnight that the brew has officially surrendered its position as America’s biggest selling beer.

According to its US distributors, Constellation Brands, Modelo Especial has now usurped Bud to take the number one spot.

US media site Newsweek has reported Circana/IRI data figures that show Modelo Especial store sales topped $US333 million in the four weeks ending May 28, a 15.6 percent rise on the same period last year, compared with Bud Light’s $US297 million, a 22.8 percent fall in the same period.

Newsweek also quoted NielsenIQ sales data that showed Modelo Especial’s sales were about $US341.9 million in the week ending May 27, compared with Bud Light sales of about $US298.6 million.

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Modelo’s leap to the number one spot was “quicker than we had anticipated”.

“We thought that would take a little longer,” Newlands was quoted as saying. “We’ve been very fortunate that, that’s gone a little quicker than we had anticipated. But what a great position to be in on the beer side.”

The news comes despite Bud Light’s heavy price discounting and marketing following the whole trans fiasco that broke back in early April.

Mulvaney’s Them cover

Meanwhile, the protagonist at the centre of it all, Dylan Mulvaney, has used an interview in queer magazine Them (read it and see the accompanying photoshoot HERE) to take aim at her critics since the whole Bud Light thing exploded.

Mulvaney, 26, said she preferred not to name her critics “because it gives them the satisfaction of believing they’re on my mind”.

“It shows my followers that I’m standing up for myself, but also pushes that their narrative is loud enough to matter,” she said.

“No matter your gender, people will project things on to you about who you’re supposed to be. And I think we equally have to tell people our actual purpose.

“I think so much of my purpose could be elevating others’ voices. Right now, the headlines call me ‘TikTok Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney’. I want to be ‘Actress Dylan Mulvaney.’ I want to be ‘Comedian Dylan Mulvaney’.

“I never expected to have people following me, or experience such negative media attention. I walk into a room and I never know if somebody is going to really love me or really hate me.’

“I’m hoping that the people that do love me will be ready when I start doing things that aren’t just me trauma-unloading on to a camera,'” she said.