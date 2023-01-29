Val Morgan Signs Multi-Year Partnership To Represent Bustle, Inverse In ANZ

Val Morgan Digital has signed a multi-year advertising partnership with BDG to represent Bustle and Inverse in the Australian and New Zealand market.

Bustle and Inverse’s platforms reach millions of millennials and Zoomers. Bustle offers “joyful, inclusive, and relatable” stories for women, spanning fashion, beauty, politics, technology, and wellness,. Inverse, meanwhile, covers innovation, science, technology, gaming, Web3, and entertainment.

Amanda Bardas, publisher of Val Morgan Digital commented, “We have successfully cultivated a suite of thriving media brands that are fired by the intense affection people have for the content we create about the things that are core to who they are and want to be. I’m excited to add two of the world’s most respected and well-loved brands to our portfolio, that will bolster our content offering.”

Jason Wagenheim, president & chief revenue officer, BDG, continued, “Val Morgan Digital’s successful track record in the Australian and New Zealand market allows us to further expand our global presence. Inverse and Bustle are already reaching millions of readers and consumers in the area, and we are excited to deepen our roots with the leading brands and advertisers in the market through this strategic partnership.”

Brian Florido, managing director of Val Morgan Digital said “We believe passion-based communities are the future. We know that the passion that fuels our business can be harnessed by the brands of Australia, fly wheeling them to new heights of success as they embrace the unbridled enthusiasm of Bustle and Inverse, adding power and breadth to the communities within our network. Our partnership with BDG allows us to dominate the women’s lifestyle space with POPSUGAR and Bustle sharing a communal passion to enrich the lives of progressive women through modern ideas. The inclusion of Inverse along with The Latch allows us to speak to enlightened citizens who share a communal passion to know more about what’s happening today and how that helps shape tomorrow.”

Val Morgan Digital will represent Bustle and Inverse in Australia and New Zealand from February 1, 2023, with Optus as confirmed launch partner. Bustle and Inverse will add over 1.5 million readers to the VMD network.