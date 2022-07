In partnership with EVENT Cinemas, Val Morgan is gearing up for another season of Moonlight Cinema, Australia’s biggest outdoor cinema experience, with a suite of new partnership opportunities now available for brands to shine bright this summer.

This year, in its 27th season, Moonlight Cinema will make a return across five iconic parklands in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, welcoming cinema and experience-goers alike during the peak summer and holiday period.

The upcoming season will encompass some of the most highly anticipated new release films of the year including the long-awaited sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as the family fave, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and biographical musical drama film, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, based on the life of American singer and actress Whitney Houston.

New releases aren’t the only film options at Moonlight, with audiences spoilt for choice with the inclusion of fan favourite throwbacks that will no doubt draw the crowds, some of which include Love Actually, Dirty Dancing, and Romeo + Juliet.

John Boero, general manager of entertainment operations, Event Hospitality and Entertainment said: “Moonlight Cinema provides a unique and compelling customer experience in the nation’s most picturesque gardens and parklands. Our brand partnerships are central to delivering a memorable evening for our guests.”

Moonlight Cinema research has shown that guests who attend the experience are a hard-to-reach, metro, affluent youth audience, who attend in groups of three or more, making the outing a sought-after shared experience.

Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema said: “Moonlight is an equally fantastic opportunity for brands and consumers to be part of. We know brands are looking for different ways to make an impact, and to be part of opportunities that allow them to connect with audiences on a different level, in shared settings.

Moonlight Cinema is the shared social experience of the summer which has been proven to be a highly effective environment for brands to engage with young affluent audiences in Australia’s big five cities.

Val Morgan has several new partnerships available for the upcoming season, from full naming rights to experiential opportunities and on-screen partnerships.

“Following a strong 2021-22 season, we have no doubt that Moonlight is set to have another successful summer. We know audience engagement will be at an all-time high, ensuring brands receive the attention they deserve amongst such an iconic summer event,” added Burbidge.

Moonlight will reopen its gates to cinemagoers from November 2022 to March 2023.