TV Ratings (08/04/2024): MAFS Finale Does The Numbers For Nine

The MAFS finale did huge numbers for Nine last night as millions of viewers tuned in to see which couples were staying together and which had split in the wake of the end of the experiment.

Sara was brutally attacked by her co-stars Cassandra and Michael during the wild reunion after discussing her relationship with her husband, Tim, and her cheating scandal. Cassandra cut Sara off, accusing her of being the biggest liar in the group.

“Everything out of her mouth is a lie,” Cass said. “She lies to make herself look better. There’s nothing honest about her”.

The final episode achieved a total TV national reach of 2,752,000 and a national average audience of 1,731,000 as audiences tuned in to see the couples face the experts for the final time.

Over on Ten, I’m A Celebrity saw a national average audience of 592,000 as Candice Warner and Brittany Hockley were thrown into The Deep Freeze challenge, bringing home 12 stars.

More TV Ratings: