TV Ratings (07/04/2024): MAFS Drama Rounds Out A Huge Night Of Ratings Dominance For Nine

MAFS fans were delighted with the Final Dinner Party last night, as the “nice wife” Ellie lost all composure when Lauren accused her of having an affair with her former husband, Jono.

Nine was forced to censor Ellie’s comments as she lost it at Lauren, claiming she left the experiment in week five and barely knew Jono. “Are you serious?” she questioned.

“I was not expecting that from Ellie,” declared expert Alessandra Rampolla. She’s coming across as sensitive and very confrontational,” the experts agreed.

While the outburst may have been unprecedented, what wasn’t was MAFS’ dominance. The episode received a total TV national reach of 2,910,000 and a national average audience of 1,706,000.

Overall, it was a massive night for Nine, with three out of the top five shows for the night coming from the network and Nine winning the battle of the 6 pm news bulletin with a total national reach of 2,291,000. The NRL on Nine also won the battle of Sunday afternoon footy, with a national average audience of 439,000, ahead of Seven‘s AFL, which had just 297,000.

