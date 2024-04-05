TV Ratings (04/04/2024): Candice Warner Reduced To Tears Over Horrfying Snake Dome Challenge

Channel Seven had a massive ratings win last night, with the opening game of round four of the AFL attracting a total TV national reach of 1,794,000. Fans tuned in to see Melbourne take home the victory over Adelaide in the first game of the AFL’s Gather Round, in which all games are played in Adelaide.

Over on Nine, the NRL achieved an equally impressive result with a total national reach of 1,650,000 tuning in as Melbourne Storm took on last year’s grand finalists, the Brisbane Broncos, in a nail-biting clash that came down to the final moment.

It was a completely different game on Network Ten as viewers tuned into I’m A Celeb… as Candice Warner engaged in an epic battle with a plastic dome full of snakes. Warner was reduced to a quivering mess as she was forced to place her head inside the dome with the reptiles.

