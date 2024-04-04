TV Ratings (03/04/2024): “No F***ing Pressure” – Things Heat Up In Food Stars As Teams Embark On Huge 24 Hour Task

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars did the numbers for Nine again last night, coming in at a total national reach of 1,356,000. The teams embarked on a 24-hour journey to transform an empty space into an exclusive one-of-a-kind event that 40 esteemed food critics will be reviewing.

Ramsay welcomed celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Scott Pickett into the fold to serve as mentors for the teams on their journey. “In my opinion, two of the biggest chefs on the planet,” Gordon declared. “So no f–king pressure”.

The Wednesday-night ratings slump was evident last night, with the UK version of The 1% Club taking the top place among the non-news programs. The comedic quiz show achieved a total TV national reach of 1,390,000 and a national average audience of 673,000 for the Seven Network.

Meanwhile, over on Ten, a national average audience of 687,000 tuned in to I’m A Celeb… to see Callum and Michelle engaged in an intense game of Extreme Bingo.

@imacelebrityau It’s EXTREME BINGO: Celebrity Edition! 😎 #ImACelebrityAU LIVE 7.30 Tonight on @channel10_au ♬ original sound – I’m A Celebrity AU

