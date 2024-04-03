TV Ratings (02/04/2024): Child Star’s Breakdown Does Wonders For I’m A Celeb Numbers

Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz broke down in tears on last night’s episode of I’m A Celeb… as he confessed that he holds his role in the show responsible for his parents split.

“Malcolm took us out to LA. Me and my mum went, but my sister stayed with my dad in North Carolina,” he said. “But my mom and dad ended up getting a divorce during that time. So in that sense, it’s kind of sad to think about that it really did separate the family”.

“I don’t know how much positive it brought to the family. I wasn’t a part of the family since I was 11 because that’s when I left,” he added.

The confession did wonders for Network Ten. The episode achieved a total TV national reach of 1,471,000 and a national average audience of 762,000, making it the highest-rating non-news program of the night.

Over on Nine, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars did the numbers, coming in closely behind I’m a Celeb… with a total TV national reach of 1,379,000. The episode saw two of the biggest hotheads known to man come face to face as Tennis player Nick Kyrigos and chef Ramsay were forced to work together.

“Here we go; I knew Gordon was going to lose it at some point,” Kyrgios declared, evidently not realising the irony behind his words.



