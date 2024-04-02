TV Ratings (01/04/2024): MAFS Dominates Easter Long Weekend As Couples Declare Final Vows

Jack and Tori have had a rocky MAFS journey, so fans were shocked as the couple declared their love for one another in Monday’s final vows ceremony.

“You are my equal, my soulmate, and I don’t say this lightly, but it’s safe to say that I am falling in love with you,” Tori declared. Jack admitted that he was also falling for Tori, calling her his teammate and confessing that he couldn’t wait to fall in love with her.

Viewers were not impressed with the confessions of love, with many taking to social media to call out the pair for their “toxic behaviour”.

Fans of the show ate up the excitement of the final vows, with a total TV national reach of 2,763,000 and a national average audience of 1,611,000 for the Nine Network.

Over on Seven, it was Home & Away that did the numbers, with the episode achieving a total national reach of 1,611,000 and a national average audience of just over one million.

The long weekend saw huge viewership numbers overall, with the MAFS Sunday night episode receiving a total national reach of 2,505,000.

The NRL won the battle of the footy with the Good Friday match between Broncos and the Cowboys, hitting a total TV national reach of 872,000 as last year’s grand final runners-up dominated the boys from North Queensland 38 points to 12. National reach for the NRL came in above the AFL across Thursday, Friday and Sunday night.

On Ten, I’m a Celeb continues to perform well, achieving a total national reach of over one million across both nights.

