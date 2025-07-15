AdvertisingNewsletter

Bench Media Makes Raft Of New Hires & Promotes Nate Vella & Erin Fraser

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Nate Vella, Erin Fraser, Ori Gold.
Following several business wins, indie full-service media agency Bench Media has made two promotions to its senior leadership team, plus three new hires across its client services and performance teams.

Nate Vella has been promoted to a head of strategy role from brand strategy lead. In this expanded role, Vella will lead strategic planning across the agency while shaping Bench’s broader go-to-market direction.

Long-time team member Erin Fraser has been promoted to head of client services, taking on an expanded remit overseeing all client partnerships and delivery across the agency’s client portfolio. Previously, Fraser was group head of media strategy.

The promotions come alongside a wave of new hires across Bench Media’s client services and performance teams. The new members and promotions collectively bring experience from both agency, brand and adtech roles.

The appointments follow new partnerships with several clients won in the first half of 2025, including Sydney Airport and Australian Catholic University (ACU).

“We’re growing because we’re staying true to what clients need right now – an agency partner who understands the big picture, moves quickly, and delivers outcomes they can see. Nate and Erin’s promotions are recognition of the value they’ve created for our clients and for the agency and we’re excited to keep building our agency offering with them together with our newly expanded team,” Bench Media CEO Ori Gold said.

Further announcements are expected in the second half of the year, including new product offerings and a focus on integrating creative and media strategy.

All promotions and new hires are effective immediately.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

