TV Ratings (27/03/2024): Jungle Members At War Over Concealed Lipstick

A heated argument between two jungle members did the numbers for Ten last night, with I’m A Celeb obtaining a total national reach of 1,282,000.

Fans were delighted as Candice Warner and influencer Skye Wheatley got into it over a stick of lipstick, leading Warner to dub the Instagram star “selfish.”

Wheatley, best known for her appearance in the 2014 season of Big Brother, was concealing lipstick in her bag when the celebs were asked to give up products they snuck into the South African jungle. Wheatley was appalled that Warner had called her out for concealing the item, claiming that she would never have done the same.

“Why were you selfish and keeping it when we all had to give ours in? It’s lip gloss; get over it,” Warner snapped at Wheatley, who broke down in tears.

“I’m not crying over the lipgloss. I just don’t like confrontation. I’m sorry Candice, I just felt hurt in the moment,” Wheatley later confessed.

On Nine, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars didn’t do quite as well as the premier episode (1,712,000) but still achieved a total national reach of 1,310,000. The drama was palpable as Renae tore down Team Ramsay upon her exit from the competition. “Team Rasmay has so many problems,” she said.

