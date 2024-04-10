TV Ratings (09/04/2024): A Cow Invades Team Gordon As Food Stars Embark On Ambitious Task

It was a huge night on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, with a double elimination, an ambitious task, and Gordon Ramsay and Janine Allis taking their rivalry to a new level with a sizzling food challenge.

Contestants were tasked with launching a new line for the confectionary brand Cadbury. “We’re talking an attention grabbing, next level publicity stunt,” Janine said.

Team Gordon got off to a roaring start, with Julie dressing up in a cow costume for the occasion. The hilarious stunt did wonders Nine, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,736,000, the highest rating non-news program of the evening.

Over on Seven, it was Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story that did the numbers, with the documentary on the music legend raking in a total TV national reach of 1,617,000.

I’m A Celeb… also had a solid night, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,387,000 and a national average audience of 737,000 as Paralympian, Ellie Cole conquered her fear of claustrophobia in the The Jungle Mineshaft as rats and snakes sank their teeth into her!

