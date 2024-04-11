TV Ratings (10/4/24): 10’s I’m A Celeb Left Chasing The Chase

It was a good day for Seven yesterday with The 1% Club UK and The Chase beating out 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Seven’s top shows both pulled in a total TV reach of more 1.2 million, while I’m A Celeb fell slightly short of The Chase. For Nine, A Current Affair pulled in just shy of 1.4 million while its top entertainment show, Tipping Point attracted 1.218 million in total TV reach.

Of course, both Seven and 10 will be feeling some relief now that Nine’s ratings behemoth Married At First Sight, has concluded.

