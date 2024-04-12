TV Ratings (12/4/24): 1.8M Tune In To See The Lions Defeat The Dees

Nearly 1.9 million tuned into Seven’s AFL Coverage last night to see the Brisbane Lions beat the Melbourne Demons 82-60.

While the AFL hit 1.866 million in Total TV reach, it only managed an average audience of 575,000.

Over on Nine, meanwhile, the NRL pulled in 1.247 million in Total TV reach yesterday as the Knights lost 20-22 to the Roosters. It saw a similarly low average audience of 528,000.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! proved again to be 10’s top entertainment show, pulling in a total TV reach of 1.229 million and an average audience of 625,000.

Seven’s Home And Away pulled in a whopping 60,000 BVOD viewers, despite a reach of 680,00 and an average audience of 434,000. Its closest BVOD rivals were 9News, Nine’s A Current Affair and the NRL coverage. Only I’m A Celeb netted more than 50,000 BVOD viewers.

Lead image credit: AFL/X.

