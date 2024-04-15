TV Ratings (14/4/24): Nine Builds A Winner With Lego Masters

Nine’s Lego Masters: Australia vs Rest of the World pulled in a whopping total TV reach last night of 2.2 million for Nine last night, though the show’s average audience fell at just 874,000.

The launch of Farmer Wants A Wife also pulled in impressive reach numbers for Seven, attracting just over two million. Its average audience was higher that Lego Masters’, however, with a smidge over one million people turning in.

ABC had a hit with Bluey: The Sign, attracting 1.917 million in reach and 2.29 million in average audience.

10’s top show was, perhaps unsurprisingly I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which attracted a reach of 1.271 million and an average audience of 650,000.

SBS’ top show was Lost Temples of Cambodia, which pulled in 684,000 in reach and an average audience of 136,000.

