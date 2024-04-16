TV Ratings (15/4/24): Amidst It All, Seven News Is The Most-Watched Program In Australia

Despite yesterday’s climactic decision in the Federal Court, Seven News remained the most-watched program according to VOZ’s overnight numbers.

Justice Michael Lee handed down a decision that brought to an end one of the most sordid defamation trials in Australian history — notwithstanding an appeal., thought this seems unlikely.

It was a case that saw Channel Seven’s courtship of Bruce Lehrmann for an interview about his then-alleged raping of Brittany Higgins brought into extremely sharp focus. That courtship involved the procuring of drugs and prostitutes, as well as paying for his very expensive flat with company funds.

But despite all that, Seven News was the most-watched news program last night and its entertainment shows Farmer Wants A Wife and The Chase both attracted more than 1.75 million in reach and average audiences of 893,000 and 730,000, respectively.

Some in the advertising industry have been quick to point out that Seven runs the risk of becoming brand-unsafe. Mat Baxter, for instance, posted on LinkedIn to say: “Sadly, the network doesn’t currently exemplify the qualities (or safety) marketers are looking for. Would you really want your company associated with them in the current circumstances? My guess is most people would say ‘no’.”

The news even led Seven’s chief marketing and audience officer, Melissa Hopkins to make an impassioned post, announcing how “proud” she was to continue leading Seven through this moment of crisis.

Network 10 proclaimed Justice Lee’s decision as a triumph for women and truth in Australia. It may prove to be so, and here’s hoping that it is. However, it seems the TV-watching public was not that fussed. The network’s top-performing show was I’m A Celeb which attracted a reach of 1.256 million with an average audience of 623,000. Its top-rated news program was, ironically, The Project, where all of this started. It pulled in a reach of 951,000 and an average audience of 363,000.

For Nine, 9News raked in 2.15 million in reach and 1.33 million in average audience. Its Lego Masters and A Current Affair pulled in reaches of 1.929 million and 1.763 million, respectively and average audiences of 785,000 and 1.175 million, again, respectively.

Here’s the table for your own dissection.

More TV Ratings:

Previous TV Ratings (15/04/2024) TV Ratings (14/4/24): Nine Builds A Winner With Lego Masters