TRENDii Bags $2.9 Million In Capital Raise From Investible

Two-year-old ad-tech business TRENDii today announces a AU$2.9M seed round. This capital raise is led by Investible and a strategic media partner.

Jayden Basha, investment manager, Investible said: “We’ve followed Aaron’s journey since 2018 and have been consistently impressed by his ability to translate a vision into a groundbreaking business. When the TRENDii platform evolved from a standalone D2C app into a B2B contextual advertising platform, the company’s potential skyrocketed.

“TRENDii is a frontrunner in new advertising technology, empowering brands and revolutionising contextual commerce. Investible is thrilled to lead this seed round, and we look forward to supporting Aaron and his team as they take their next big leap forward.”

TRENDii creates contextual commerce within image and video content, using proprietary AI technology, helping fashion and homeware eCommerce brands target consumers at the moment they are most inspired to shop. TRENDii is the first in the market to present this type of marketing solution.

This funding will provide the start-up with the capital needed to continue to enhance their product; invest in new technologies; build more product categories; grow the partnerships team; and expand to new international markets.

TRENDii’s model is driven by three core beliefs: Shopping should be part of the consumers content experience, and seamless from the point of inspiration; Brands should be able to advertise their products at scale without exploiting consumers personal data; and Publishers and content creators should be fairly compensated for the content they create

TRENDii CEO Aaron Woolf (pictured) said: “We believe good advertising should be done in a way that is non-intrusive and respects the consumer, whilst also delivering massive scale for brands and high revenues for publishers. Contextual commerce has been hard to achieve at scale, but TRENDii delivers an industry first: automated product targeted to specific content.

“This gives consumers a better and richer content experience; brands new, high-value customers; and publishers strong, sustainable revenues.”

TRENDii already works closely with Daily Mail, Are Media, News Corp, and PopSugar, and looks forward to expanding their partnership portfolio to create shared value for eCommerce and publisher businesses worldwide.