Total TV Advertising Market Up 11%, As BVOD Continues To Surge

Total TV Advertising Market Up 11%, As BVOD Continues To Surge
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Total TV revenue increases 11 per cent for the 12 months to June 2022. While BVOD growth continues to accelerate – up 53 per cent.

ThinkTV has announced the total TV advertising revenue figures for the six and 12 months to 30 June 2022. 

The total TV advertising market, which includes metropolitan free-to-air, regional free-to-air, subscription TV and Broadcaster Video on Demand (BVOD) and excludes SBS, recorded combined revenue of $4.3 billion for the year to June 2022, which was up 11 per cent compared to the same period ending June 2021.  

In the June half, TV advertising revenue was $2 billion, an increase of 7 per cent when compared to the same period ending June 2021.  

The total revenue for the metropolitan free-to-air networks was $1.3 billion for the six months to June 2022, up 4.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. For the 12 months, metropolitan free-to-air advertising revenue was $2.8 billion, up 8.7 per cent. 

Performance by sector 
  6 months to Jun 22  % change  12 months to Jun 22  % change 
Total TV (ex SBS)  $2,024,641,264   7.0%  $4,269,599,256   10.8% 
Metro FTA  $1,323,191,861   4.3%  $2,828,086,766   8.7% 
Regional FTA  $327,445,186   4.6%  $678,053,313   5.9% 
National  $165,674,034   -0.3%  $337,151,788   0.4% 
BVOD  $208,330,183   43.9%  $426,307,389   53.3% 

 

ThinkTV CEO Kim Portrate said: “In the last 12 months, advertiser support for Total TV has gone from strength to strength.

“Despite, or perhaps because of difficult conditions and continuously evolving audience behaviours, more and more advertisers are turning to proven media to drive their business growth. These figures are a timely reminder that the millions of Australians reached every day convert into customers for the brands advertising on TV.”  

Investment in BVOD platforms 7plus, 9Now, 10 Play, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now, and Kayo continues to accelerate with BVOD revenue up 44 per cent to $208 million for the six months to 30 June 2022. BVOD revenue for the total financial year was $426 million, up 53 per cent year-on-year. 

Portrate added: “BVOD remains Australia’s fastest growing media channel and for good reason: it offers reach, scale and effectiveness. More advertisers are coming to understand BVOD’s power to shift sales just as more consumers are live streaming TV content more often. Given that, BVOD’s growth is poised to continually outpace online video competitors in the coming months and years.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

kim portrate thinktv

Latest News

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
  • Campaigns

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]