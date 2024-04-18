Thinkerbell Takes Us Back To Summer In Latest Work For XXXX

Lion and Thinkerbell have launched new work for XXXX Summer Bright, reminding everyone that it’s a beer to drink all year round.

The idea is now live across social, digital and OOH. It centres on the insight that around here, unlike most places in the world, we only have one season really, summer. So it’s a summer beer you can enjoy all year.

Tom Wenborn, chief creative at Thinkerbell said, “The Sunshine State doesn’t really have spring, autumn or that other one, it just feels like summer all year round. Maybe that’s why they end up creating their very own seasons.”

Lion’s head of marketing, core beer, Chris Allan, says “Launching a campaign for a summer beer in a place where summer never ends, is a great opportunity. For Australians, it’s summer and the good life all year round, and even if you’re not in Queensland you can taste what it feels like anytime with a XXXX Summer.”

To support the OOH and digital campaign, XXXX has also created the Summer Bright Ice Bucket Hat. This innovation is both a bucket hat and ice bucket, providing shade from the rays but also a go-to ice bucket for beers. Simply rotate the hat 180 degrees and it’s elevated from a stylish fashion item, to beautifully functional beer cooling hardware. Punters will have the chance to win a Summer Bright Ice Bucket Hat via an Instagram competition in late April. Life’s good when you give a XXXX!

Credits

Client: Lion

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell

Media Agency: UM

Digital Agency: Affinity

Film Production: Finch

Director: Arundati Thandur

Stills Production: Alex Wall